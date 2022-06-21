ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stSHn_0gHwxt8s00
Finley Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Harper Lockwood at a Hand at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on June 21, 2022. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Priscilla looked beautiful in a black belted pant suit, her stunning, dark red hair falling straight and her makeup perfectly glamorous. Lisa Marie wore a similar black suit but accessorized hers with a necktie. She wore her hair long and wavy. Riley rocked a leather look with a striking two-piece skirt set, while Finley wore a black skirt with a matching blazer, and Harper wore a breezy white sundress with matching white sneakers.

The Presley family‘s distinct honor comes just ahead of the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler. Austin was at the celebratory outdoor ceremony, as was Baz. Elon Musk’s girlfriend, actress Natasha Bassett, was also seen at the event — Natasha plays Elvis’ first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in the upcoming film.

Priscilla has had nothing but praise for the iconic musical director’s take on Elvis’ bigger-than-life story. She took to Facebook in May to gush about Austin’s performance and speak about her experience screening the film alongside Jerry Schilling. “This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” she wrote in a social media post. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding.” Priscilla noted that Austin knew “he had big shoes to fill” in the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vawSC_0gHwxt8s00
Steve Binder, Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler, Finley Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Harper Lockwood appear at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on June 21, 2022. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

She also praised Tom Hanks, who took on the role of Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker. “What a character he was,” Priscilla continued. “There were two sides to Colonel. Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

Comments / 92

Penny Holper
2d ago

So even though they divorced before his death, Priscilla is still trying to make herself relevant through his name? Give it up already lady.

Reply(8)
81
Okie7491
2d ago

Who dresses these People? So Gothic. Unimpressionable Push every dime u can from Elvis. Movie/ Now his and her Elvis perfume? Let him b.

Reply(3)
42
Ann
1d ago

It’s no secret that Lisa Marie has had all kinds of mental and emotional issues. Living in a circus with a father who’s an icon and witnessing his death as a little girl was certainly hard on her. I guess she needs compassion rather than criticism.

Reply(3)
22
Related
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Bassett
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Of Rock And Roll
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife, Daughter, & Granddaughter Shared a Red Carpet Moment at Graceland's 'Elvis' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. It was a Presley family reunion for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, and Priscilla Presley, who showed up to support the Graceland premiere of Elvis in Memphis, Tennessee. The biopic ,starring Austin Butler in the titular role, has the stamp of approval from the entire Presley clan. Keough marked the special event by sharing photos of the screening with her Instagram followers. (See the photo HERE.) She proudly looked at her mom and grandmother as all three women showed up in coordinating black outfits. The 33-year-old lookalike granddaughter of the King wrote, “We’re so...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Moments Before His Death Preserved in Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland still shows the late King of Rock and Roll's mansion just as he left it on the day of his death. Fans can surely recall how Presley had his last breath upstairs at Graceland. Though the mansion can attract tourists who want to see the late singer's home before his death, it has been off-limits to the public.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Queen Elizabeth debuts new haircut after Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is entering her 71st year on the throne in style. The monarch appears to have switched up her signature style after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, debuting a fresh haircut in photos released by Windsor Castle on Wednesday. In the new snaps, which the royal family’s official Instagram account also posted, the 96-year-old monarch’s silver strands appear noticeably shorter at the sides and back. “I love the Queen’s new hairstyle!!!” one fan commented, while another added, “The Queen looks wonderful! Her new summer hairdo looks perfect.” Her Majesty’s aide, Angela Kelly, has written about taking on the additional...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy