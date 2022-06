WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David F. Wilder, 73, of Watertown passed away Thursday morning, June 23, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home where he had resided since October 23, 2020. David was born September 26, 1948 in Watertown, son of Harold C. “Red” and Hazel Reynolds Wilder and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He was a salesman for Sparacino’s Distributing. He then began his career as a salesman for Best Distributing, which became Eagle Beverage. David also managed the family business, Poor House Tavern, for many years.

