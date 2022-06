This slideshow requires JavaScript. This summer’s annual Salt Bay Chamberfest chamber music festival will feature a unique mix of musical performances and visuals. Titled “Illuminations,” the series of concerts will take place at Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta from Monday, Aug. 8 to Saturday, Aug. 20. Throughout, the festival will focus on light: literally, through video projections that accompany live music, and symbolically, through radiant musical works by both well-loved and new composers.

