Grayson Corrales honed her craft in some of Seattle's top kitchens, but her approach to food has always been firmly rooted in family. "My grandmother is the person who taught me how to cook," said Corrales, chef/owner of MariPili Tapas Bar. "Food was always so integral at (my grandparent's) house. Making sure that everyone was fed was number one. Not only that, but fed well and making sure there was a sense of community at the table was always really important to them."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO