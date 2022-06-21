Cities with the most expensive homes in Auburn metro area

Two Montgomery properties were part of a recent three-property deal totaling $35.1 million. Midtown Row, a 35-unit apartment complex built in 2020, and 48 Midtown, a 48-unit development built in 2015, were sold, along with Midtown Starkville, a 56-unit community. Adjacent to one another, the properties are located in the Old Cloverdale district of Montgomery.
OPELIKA — During Tuesday night’s Opelika City Council meeting, plans for a new four-story hotel and entertainment complex was approved. There was a public hearing for a project development agreement with VAH Investments, LLC. The Project, as defined in the Project Development Agreement, will consist of a four-story approximately 69,783- square-feet Marriott Element Hotel with 99 guest rooms, a 18-hole miniature golf course, a baseball/softball training facility, three volleyball courts, a building with clubhouse and restaurant and the entrance road (extension of Parker Way) as approved by the Opelika Planning Commission.
Officials with the Montgomery Whitewater Project say the park is on pace to open for Memorial Day 2023. According to Lead Engineer Scott Shipley, the project is about 50 percent done. The 120 acre facility is one of few recirculating whitewater parks in the U.S. Two other whitewater parks like...
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, to be located in Macon County. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the project is expected to bring $386 million in new economic capital investment, along with more than 1,000 new direct jobs and 863 indirect jobs. Construction for the first 169,000-square foot building is set to begin within the next couple of days. The project will ultimately result in a 13-building, 5M-square foot logistics park.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Concerns about a sewage leak in an East Alabama creek that connects to the Chattahoochee River. We talked to some farmers being impacted by what they say has been an on-and-off problem for years. Dead fish floating up on the banks have been the most alarming...
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Millbrook has opened a new subdivision to welcome new families into town. Located on the northwest end of town, Kamden’s Cove currently has a total of 81 completed houses after completing its second phase. Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley said the town has...
The City of Opelika is continuing to consider how to spend COVID-19 recovery funds, and Mayor Gary Fuller presented a preliminary investment proposal to the public at the city council meeting on Tuesday. In April, the Opelika City Council decided to accept the standard allowance of $6.4 million from the...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Backhoes and Excavators are busy turning an old mobile home park into a place for family entertainment in Lee County. This six-acre tract of land is located along Highway 280, just along inside the Opelika city limits. The developer is starting with a go-kart track, ax...
Tony Langley won the run-off election for Lee County Commission District 4 against incumbent Robert Ham on Tuesday night. Langley took 64% of votes cast in the election. “I’m just very, very thankful for the citizens of Lee County for putting their faith in me and voting to put me in office, and that’s what I intend to do is go in and work hard for the people and be the voice for them,” Langley said in an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News. “That was the campaign slogan, ‘Being the voice for the people.’ So obviously, I want to thank them for their vote and their trust in me.”
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new Goodwill location is coming to Eufaula this fall. The Goodwill location held its ground-breaking celebration. They are opening a 12,500-square-foot facility with retail space and a drive-thru drop-off donor door where residents can donate gently used items without leaving them in their cars. The...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Restaurants that survived the pandemic also deal with the threat of inflation. The owner of Roz Cafe in Columbus, just one of the restaurants we talked to today, tells us higher prices for everything and a shortage of supplies are taking a toll on her business.
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVM) - A new state veterans home is coming to Alabama, with construction just beginning on the much-anticipated project that has connections to a hero in Opelika. Sgt. Major (Ret) Mike Sutterfield is proud of what’s happening in Enterprise, 2 hours south of Auburn, the site of a...
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of advanced building materials plans...
A famous restaurant in Alabama, known for its Southern food, will be closing in early July. It's never good news when a beloved restaurant announces that it will be closing its doors, but this story has a heart-warming, yet bittersweet ending.
Alabama summers generally have two settings: brutally hot and humid, or thunderstorms. When water play isn’t an option and you need a change of scenery that’s indoors and air-conditioned, here are some ideas to try to beat the summer heat. The public libraries in Auburn, Opelika, and Chambers...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic accident claims the life of an Opelika woman who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday around 4:08 PM along Pepperell Parkway. Lee County Coroner Gene Manning says 59-year-old Annette Shiver died at East Alabama Medical Center from multiple injuries sustained when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver […]
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian along Pepperell Parkway. The crash happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. Police remain on the scene. The pedestrian’s condition is not being released at this time. You are asked to please avoid the area if you can. News 3 […]
Phenix City Schools Child Nutrition Program (PCSCNP) reaches record numbers in its Summer Feeding Program. The program directly benefits PCS students and families. The feeding program serves SOAR Summer Academy students daily and offers curbside service every Thursday at noon in many locations. The past two weeks have yielded record-setting...
