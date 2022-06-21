Cities with the most expensive homes in Tuscaloosa metro area

Magic City Con is excited for its seventh annual fan convention in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area. This three-day event will take place June 24 – June 26, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel. Magic City Con is a fantastic pop culture, comic, and fan convention that brings together the fans of cosplay, sci-fi, anime, fantasy, art, comics, film and TV, as well as tabletop and video gaming to celebrate their favorite fandoms, meet special guests, and enjoy a weekend of activities and events. “Magic City Con is a family friendly event that has something for everyone.” said Jamie Phelps, Senior Event Coordinator, “Our goal is to create a great fan convention experience in Birmingham.”
Comments / 0