ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tuscaloosa metro area

By Stacker
thecutoffnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.thecutoffnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
comebacktown.com

Another blow for Birmingham residents

Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations and out-of-towners are buying personal residences in Birmingham at an alarming rate. Some sources...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Real Estate
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
Nick 97.5

Only In Alabama: Gas Prices Have People Acting Crazy And Reckless

With gas prices still at record highs, averaging around $5 dollars a gallon. People are finding all sorts of unique ways to save some money. My personal favorite form of travel that doesn't require any costly gas will always be. the horse. Why not? it worked for generations. With all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Stacker#Al Metro
wvtm13.com

Wooden homeless shelters for the World Games getting mixed reaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
Bham Now

See Sloss Furnaces ‘light up’ the Birmingham skyline [PHOTOS]

Birmingham has a new permanent nighttime feature and it is magical. With the help of children from the gathering last night at Sloss Furnaces, Mayor Randall Woodfin “flipped the switch“ — lighting the 140 year-old historic landmark’s water tower, boilers and smokestacks. Bham Now was on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tutwiler Hall will be imploded on 4th of July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era in student housing on the University of Alabama campus. UA crews will implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m. School leaders said because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. UA will livestream the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AL.com

Free things to do in Tuscaloosa this summer

Inflation has cast a burden on Alabama families looking for relief where they can, and thankfully, Tuscaloosa has a number of free events this summer the entire family will love. Live music, fireworks, movies, art nights and much more popular the Druid City’s calendar this summer, something for everyone.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

City Walk Skatepark is officially open! [OPENING DAY PHOTOS]

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for: the 57,000 square-foot City Walk skatepark is officially open. This long-awaited opening has kept us on the edge of our seats as we keep eyeing progress made at City Walk everyday. In celebration, Action Park Alliance hosted a skate event...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Three Birmingham mail carriers robbed within five days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Birmingham mail carriers have been targeted by armed robbers in the last five days. USPS is offering a 50 thousand dollar reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. US Postal inspectors tell WBRC that these were armed robberies, the first happening on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Rail crossing at Highway 119 and Highway 31 closed for repairs

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The rail crossing at the intersection of Highway 119 and Highway 31 closed for repairs Wednesday, according to City of Alabaster. Experts said the repairs are projected to take about eight hours to complete. Detour signs are posted throughout the area. Drivers are encouraged to use...
AL.com

Alabama Power CEO among new members of larger Regions Financial board

Regions Financial Corp. has named three major state business figures as new members to its board, which is expanding to 14 members. Alabama Power Co. CEO Mark Crosswhite, Vulcan Materials Co. CEO Tom Hill, and Noopur Davis, corporate executive vice president and chief information security and product privacy officer for Comcast, will be joining the board, according to an announcement.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Magic City Con 2022 Celebrates its 7th Year in Hoover June 24 – June 26, 2022

Magic City Con is excited for its seventh annual fan convention in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area. This three-day event will take place June 24 – June 26, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel. Magic City Con is a fantastic pop culture, comic, and fan convention that brings together the fans of cosplay, sci-fi, anime, fantasy, art, comics, film and TV, as well as tabletop and video gaming to celebrate their favorite fandoms, meet special guests, and enjoy a weekend of activities and events. “Magic City Con is a family friendly event that has something for everyone.” said Jamie Phelps, Senior Event Coordinator, “Our goal is to create a great fan convention experience in Birmingham.”
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy