Cities with the most expensive homes in Decatur metro area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Debbie Moore owns a small store in Madison County and she is doing all she can to keep her business afloat during a construction project that’s closed major roads nearby. Moore has even spent much of her own money to create a road around the...
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. A $24.4 million project at Decatur’s Polyplex Americas plant and a $21.7 million project for a Shamrock Investment distribution center in Huntsville are the most expensive projects during a busy week for construction in the area.
City leaders are taking action to make sure Alabama's largest city can meet the needs of a growing population in the future. That means ensuring the city has proper infrastructure, which is challenging when Huntsville Utilities is being hit with supply chain issues, with some parts and vehicles backlogged for months.
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Decatur can see some changes coming downtown very soon. The block of First and Second Avenue Southeast and East Moulton and Johnston will be under construction for the remainder of the year. The construction will include a Fairfield Inn by Marriott, a city parking...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville charities met with James Whitford of True Charity this week to learn new ways to help the homeless. Despite the heat, there are still many people living in the North Derrick homeless camp, which the city has deemed too dangerous. The camp will be closed next Friday, June 1st.
FLORENCE – Lauderdale County Commission is sponsoring a Job Fair this Thursday, June 23 from 10am-2:30pm at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum at 702 Veterans Drive,. There are full and part time positions open. All positions are listed in our Employment section this week. Full-Time Benefits include vacation, sick leave, insurance,...
The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario OPP are reporting a robbery early this morning, June 22, 2022, at the Circle K on Hanes Road. If you recognize this male or have any information to help catch him please call the #HuntsvilleOPP Detachment at 705-789-5551. Or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-310-1122. Don’t...
MADISON – This evening an important meeting will take place that Madison residents need to pay attention to. It’s the first of a few town hall style meetings designed to give people a better understanding of a proposed change in city structure and to gauge the public’s feedback before placing the issue on the ballot in a special election.
Another Huntsville Weekend is here, and it’s coming in with a BANG! Get a head start on the Fourth of July celebrations, enjoy a free movie, and more! Find our top picks below or check out all the fun over on our event calendar. Celebrate Fourth of July with...
The Alabama's 5th Congressional District covers all or part of Jackson County, Lauderdale County, Madison County, Morgan County, Limestone County. The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Alabama are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its third restaurant in Alabama in Madison. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the prestigious Town Madison Shopping Center, 100 Moon Shot Dr. just south of I-565 and Madison Blvd. off of Zierdt Rd., Madison, AL. “The Town Center Shopping Center is...
Comments / 0