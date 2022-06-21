ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Battery In Civil Trial

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday (June 21), a Los Angeles jury found Bill Cosby guilty in a civil trial filed by plaintiff Judy Huth, who claimed he sexually assaulted her as a teenager in the 1970s. According to CNN, a jury of eight women and four men found the...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Cosby Accuser Seek Damages, His Side Says 'Game Over' in Final Arguments

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) -Legal arguments in a civil case against Bill Cosby came to a close on Wednesday with his attorney telling jurors they should not believe his accuser's claim that the comedian sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said plaintiff Judy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Club#Sexual Battery#Violent Crime#Cnn
The Independent

Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Georgia's highest court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal filed for a man on death row claiming that his execution would be unconstitutional because he has cognitive impairments that cause him to function like a young child.Lawyers for Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had argued in a filing with the Georgia Supreme Court that he suffered brain damage caused by his mother's heavy alcohol use during pregnancy. A 2002 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits the execution of intellectually disabled people includes people like him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, they argued.In an order issued Wednesday, the state Supreme...
GEORGIA STATE
TMZ.com

Bill Cosby Jurors Must Restart Deliberations After Nearly Reaching Verdict

Bill Cosby was minutes away from hearing his fate in a civil trial that's been ongoing for a couple weeks now -- but he got a reprieve ... apparently because of budget cuts. During Friday's court date in Santa Monica, Judge Craig Karlan -- who's presided over the case -- told jurors they'd have to restart deliberations from scratch Monday -- all 'cause of a weird way the day ended, including the foreperson being excused over a previous promise.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy