Petaluma, CA

Petaluma police: Suspect arrested after discovery of camera in bathroom during party

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pressdemocrat.com) A 44-year-old Ross resident was arrested Thursday on suspicion of peeping by putting a video camera in the bathroom of his ex-wife’s...

