Petaluma police: Suspect arrested after discovery of camera in bathroom during party

A man accused of a hit and run in Petaluma is now facing a series of gun charges. Petaluma police raided 22-year-old Evan Weise’s home following the suspected DUI collision on June 11th. They seized several weapons, including an assault rifle. The AR-15 with a 200-round drum magazine had no serial number, making it an illegal ghost gun. Investigators say Weise also had a 12-gauge shotgun, more high-capacity magazines, ammo, a sword and a handgun in his car. Police say he was speeding when he hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO