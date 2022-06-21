Katy Perry Shows Off Her Curves And Gushes About Being Given The Key To Las Vegas In Skintight Neon Dress

Katy Perry is “Waking” all of us “Up In Vegas” with her bright, neon and curve-hugging dress! The Grammy winner, 37, shimmered in a Alex Perry-designed, long-sleeved ‘Banon’ gown while receiving the key to the Las Vegas Strip from Resorts World last week. The dress featured structured shoulder details, cinched waist emphasis, a hemline that ended just before the “Firework” hitmaker’s ankles and had a vibrant, can’t-miss, lime green hue.

With her dress, the American Idol judge paired equally show-stopping Giuseppe Zanotti sandal heels which emphasized her glowing summer skin. Perry slicked her long black tresses into an elegant updo which drew eyes to her stunning makeup look for the occasion. To accessorize, she added long, silver dangly earrings for an exquisite touch.

With her signature bold cat-eye eyeliner wing, voluminous lashes, shimmering eyeshadow, radiant highlighter and rosy blush along her cheekbones, the stunner looked ecstatic to receive her key to the iconic city.

Perry shared her glimmering outfit with her 165 million Instagram followers in a photo collection post, and showed off pics of the moment she accepted her major achievement. “It was the HIGHLIGHT of my day yesterday receiving the key to the strip,” the ever-so-witty singer wrote in her caption.

She continued, “It’s been so fun getting to PLAY in Vegas and I’ve felt so welcomed by the community.” The pop star, who is currently performing shows as part of her major Play residency in Vegas , added, “Idk what doors this opens but I might try to crash some hotel rooms now.”

Unsurprisingly, Perry racked up millions of likes from fans, and users in her comment section hyped up not only her electric get-up, but those who attended her recent shows praised those as well.

“Love this dress Katy wow!!” wrote one fan as another added, “you deserve this, your Vegas shows are phenomenal!” There’s one thing for sure when looking at Perry in this dress— we are “Wide Awake” by its color and blown away by its sultry cut.