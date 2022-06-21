ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Curves And Gushes About Being Given The Key To Las Vegas In Skintight Neon Dress

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5Wxh_0gHwYSbs00

Katy Perry is “Waking” all of us “Up In Vegas” with her bright, neon and curve-hugging dress! The Grammy winner, 37, shimmered in a Alex Perry-designed, long-sleeved ‘Banon’ gown while receiving the key to the Las Vegas Strip from Resorts World last week. The dress featured structured shoulder details, cinched waist emphasis, a hemline that ended just before the “Firework” hitmaker’s ankles and had a vibrant, can’t-miss, lime green hue.

With her dress, the American Idol judge paired equally show-stopping Giuseppe Zanotti sandal heels which emphasized her glowing summer skin. Perry slicked her long black tresses into an elegant updo which drew eyes to her stunning makeup look for the occasion. To accessorize, she added long, silver dangly earrings for an exquisite touch.

With her signature bold cat-eye eyeliner wing, voluminous lashes, shimmering eyeshadow, radiant highlighter and rosy blush along her cheekbones, the stunner looked ecstatic to receive her key to the iconic city.

Perry shared her glimmering outfit with her 165 million Instagram followers in a photo collection post, and showed off pics of the moment she accepted her major achievement. “It was the HIGHLIGHT of my day yesterday receiving the key to the strip,” the ever-so-witty singer wrote in her caption.

She continued, “It’s been so fun getting to PLAY in Vegas and I’ve felt so welcomed by the community.” The pop star, who is currently performing shows as part of her major Play residency in Vegas , added, “Idk what doors this opens but I might try to crash some hotel rooms now.”

Unsurprisingly, Perry racked up millions of likes from fans, and users in her comment section hyped up not only her electric get-up, but those who attended her recent shows praised those as well.

“Love this dress Katy wow!!” wrote one fan as another added, “you deserve this, your Vegas shows are phenomenal!” There’s one thing for sure when looking at Perry in this dress— we are “Wide Awake” by its color and blown away by its sultry cut.

Comments / 11

Brian Keller
1d ago

why did we give her the key? I live her and can honestly say I didn't even know she was or had been here.

Reply(1)
3
Related
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Winona Ryder Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sexy Black Dress For Marc Jacobs’ New Campaign—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Winona Ryder was everyone’s favorite gothic 90s style icon, and the Stranger Things star, 50, is proving that she’s still serving looks and rocking epic black dresses to this day. The Oscar winner recently starred in a new campaign for the Marc Jacobs J Marc shoulder bag and left her many fans in awe while donning a sultry, low-cut, fitted black gown that reminds us that goth girl summer is just around the corner!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
shefinds

Jessica Biel Puts Her Toned Legs On Full Display On The Late Late Show—Those Shorts Are SO Short!

Jessica Biel‘s talk show style is always unmatched— whether she’s rocking a sultry lace jumpsuit on The Ellen Show or thigh-skimming black shorts on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 7th Heaven icon, 40, stopped by the latter show set last week to discuss her latest show, Candy, and stunned us all in a multicolor floral button-up shirt and black leather short-shorts, flaunting her incredible figure.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Perry
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Katy Perry
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neon#Hair Stylist#The Las Vegas Strip#Resorts World#American
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Flashes Her Incredible Legs In Denim Cutoffs At CMA Fest—We Need A Moment!

Carrie Underwood impressed her CMA Fest live audience this week with not only her powerhouse vocal talent, but also, her incredible Western-inspired and sultry style! The “Ghost Story” singer, 39, donned a sparkly ruby-red and black tank top with a skintight fit, and frayed black denim shorts for her Nashville performance. Naturally, the country music hitmaker added shimmering black cowgirl boots to match and accessorized with a studded black belt, glistening layered bracelets, chunky rings, and elegant silver dangly earrings. (We’re def recreating this cute look this summer!)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About Her Career: ‘I Just Had A Very Low Self-Esteem’

In the trailer, Lopez is seen discussing her life in the spotlight, and the toll that negative comments took on her mental health. “I’ve lived in the public eye and I really believed a lot of what they said,” Lopez’s voice-over said as old interview clips and tabloid cover shots were shown. Then, Lopez is seen preparing for and experiencing the 2018-2019 awards season (when an Oscar nom was believed to be on its way.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pippa Middleton shows off baby bump in floral dress

Pippa Middleton showed off her growing baby bump while out and about in London on Thursday. Kate Middleton’s sister, 38, who is already the mother of son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1, debuted her budding belly at the “Party at the Palace” concert on June 4. The expectant star wore a green dress to the Platinum Jubilee event, with a source telling Page Six at the time that Pippa is a “natural mama” and “so excited” to expand her family. The socialite married James Matthews in May 2017. Arthur and Grace arrived in 2018 and 2021, respectively. While Pippa and the former professional racing...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy