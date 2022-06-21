ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Plant virus plus immune cell-activating antibody clear colon cancer in mice, prevent recurrence

By reporterwings
reporterwings.com
 2 days ago

A new combination therapy to combat cancer could one day consist of a plant virus and an antibody that activates the immune system’s “natural killer” cells, shows a study by researchers at the University of California San Diego. In mouse models of colon cancer, the combination...

reporterwings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Florida woman, 71, sees her aggressive pancreatic cancer tumors reduced by 50% in just one month after begging for experimental therapy that she'd read about online

A woman from Florida who went around her doctors to get an experimental cancer treatment that 'gene edits' immune cells saw her lung tumors shrink to less than a third of their original size in six months. Kathy Wilkes, 71, endured eight rounds of chemotherapy and an operation after she...
FLORIDA STATE
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
IFLScience

New Cancer Therapy Results In 100% Remission In All Patients, Surprising Scientists

A new cancer therapy that targets a "shield" that protects tumors from the immune system has surprised scientists by causing all trial participants to go into complete remission, representing what is claimed to be the first time such success has been found. The therapy prevented participants with advanced rectal cancer from needing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery to remove large parts of their colon, changing – and possibly saving – their lives.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
Nature.com

These cancer cells wake up when people sleep

Researchers make ‘striking’ discovery that breast cancer cells are more likely to jump into the blood when people are resting. You have full access to this article via your institution. Cancer is at its deadliest when a tumour’s cells worm their way into the bloodstream and travel to...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists transplant human photoreceptors to successfully recover daylight perception in mice

Transplantation of photoreceptor cells is a promising intervention that in the future could help recover vision in people with blinding diseases. A team of researchers led by Prof. Marius Ader from the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) at TU Dresden has just reported another pre-clinical advance in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. The team developed a robust method to produce high numbers of human photoreceptor cells. The researchers show that such human photoreceptors can incorporate in bulk into partially degenerated mouse retinas. The incorporated photoreceptors developed characteristics of normal photoreceptors and allowed mice with damaged eyesight to detect daylight.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Nano Letters
sciencealert.com

'Masked' Cancer Drug Kills Tumors While Sparing Healthy Tissue, Early Results Show

Many cancer treatments are notoriously savage on the body. Drugs often attack both healthy cells and tumor cells, causing a plethora of side effects. Immunotherapies that help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells are no different. Though they have prolonged the lives of countless patients, they work in only a subset of patients. One study found that fewer than 30 percent of breast cancer patients respond to one of the most common forms of immunotherapy.
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

This New Approach Makes Leukemia Cancer Cells Harmless

In cancer, healthy cells transform into malignant cells with drastically altered properties, such as the capacity to divide uncontrollably. Leukemia is a type of blood malignancy that starts in the bone marrow and produces a significant number of abnormal blood cells due to a lack of normal blood cells. Bleeding and bruising, bone discomfort, weariness, fever, and a higher risk of infection are all possible symptoms.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Conversation U.S.

‘Masked’ cancer drug stealthily trains immune system to kill tumors while sparing healthy tissues, reducing treatment side effects

Many cancer treatments are notoriously savage on the body. Drugs often attack both healthy cells and tumor cells, causing a plethora of side effects. Immunotherapies that help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells are no different. Though they have prolonged the lives of countless patients, they work in only a subset of patients. One study found that fewer than 30% of breast cancer patients respond to one of the most common forms of immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clonally expanded CD8 T cells characterize amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-4

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a heterogenous neurodegenerative disorder that affects motor neurons and voluntary muscle control1. ALS heterogeneity includes the age of manifestation, the rate of progression and the anatomical sites of symptom onset. Disease-causing mutations in specific genes have been identified and define different subtypes of ALS1. Although several ALS-associated genes have been shown to affect immune functions2, whether specific immune features account for ALS heterogeneity is poorly understood. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-4 (ALS4) is characterized by juvenile onset and slow progression3. Patients with ALS4 show motor difficulties by the time that they are in their thirties, and most of them require devices to assist with walking by their fifties. ALS4 is caused by mutations in the senataxin gene (SETX). Here, using Setx knock-in mice that carry the ALS4-causative L389S mutation, we describe an immunological signature that consists of clonally expanded, terminally differentiated effector memory (TEMRA) CD8"‰T cells in the central nervous system and the blood of knock-in mice. Increased frequencies of antigen-specific CD8"‰T cells in knock-in mice mirror the progression of motor neuron disease and correlate with anti-glioma immunity. Furthermore, bone marrow transplantation experiments indicate that the immune system has a key role in ALS4 neurodegeneration. In patients with ALS4, clonally expanded TEMRA CD8"‰T cells circulate in the peripheral blood. Our results provide evidence of an antigen-specific CD8"‰T cell response in ALS4, which could be used to unravel disease mechanisms and as a potential biomarker of disease state.
CANCER
HackerNoon

New Tech Breakthrough in Cancer Research Targets Only Cancer Cells

Cancer Antibodies Inc. presented the results of a research study of their new platform which facilitates rapidly finding: multiple cancer-specific sites simultaneously. The method is based on the fact that if you introduce a human cell into a non-human vertebrate, the animal’s immune system will recognize the human cells as foreign and make antibodies against them. If antibodies are found that bind only to cancer cells, they can be used to create targeted therapies that do not harm normal cells. If the cancer cells mutate, the technique can be utilized to find new targets on the recently mutated cancer cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How tumors make immune cells 'go bad'

Investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have discovered that cancerous tumors called soft-tissue sarcomas produce a protein that switches immune cells from tumor-attacking to tumor-promoting. The study, published today in Cell Reports, could lead to improved treatments for soft-tissue sarcomas. The researchers focused on the tumor microenvironment—an ecosystem of blood vessels and...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Multiple Myeloma vs. Leukemia: What Are the Differences?

Multiple myeloma and leukemia are cancers that both start in blood cells, but they are two very different forms of cancer. Myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow, specifically the plasma cells. Leukemia also is a cancer of bone marrow and stems from one of the two main groups of young white blood cell types, lymphocytes or myelocytes precursors. There are different types of leukemia, depending on which cells are affected.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel drug combo activates natural killer cell immunity to destroy cancer cells

Most skin cancer drugs that activate the immune system work by triggering immune cells, called T cells, to attack tumors, but when T cells are activated for too long, they can wear out and cease to function. A new study led by Penn State College of Medicine scientists finds that another type of immune cell—natural killer cells—can be harnessed to pick up the slack when T cells no longer work and may also reinvigorate T cells to attack melanoma tumors. The team has identified a unique combination drug strategy to activate this natural killer cell-mediated immunity in mice. The individual agents are clinically used but not in combination, and the combination still must be demonstrated to be effective in humans.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

How Tumors Create Cancer-Promoting Immune Cells

Investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have discovered that cancerous tumors called soft-tissue sarcomas produce a protein that switches immune cells from tumor-attacking to tumor-promoting. The study, published today in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports, could lead to improved treatments for soft-tissue sarcomas. The researchers focused on the tumor microenvironment—an ecosystem of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy