ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Predicting the top five offenses in the Big 12 for 2022

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJ1O7_0gHwRYaL00

The Big 12 has been known for explosive offenses for awhile, but has experienced a defensive renaissance over the last few seasons.

Teams like Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State diversified the offensive style of the league the last few years. Power running has become the focus of many offenses, with a few air raid principles sprinkled in at Oklahoma State.

The conference may live up to its offensive reputation this season. Texas Tech added one of the premier facilitators of passing offense in Zach Kittley, while TCU added Sonny Dykes’ explosive offensive plan of attack.

For Texas, Steve Sarkisian added a host of talented receivers to test defensive backs.

With so many prolific offenses expected to break out this season, let’s look at the five best offenses in the Big 12 conference.

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9o80_0gHwRYaL00
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners lost Lincoln Riley and two elite talents at quarterback, sure. Dillon Gabriel certainly doesn’t have the strongest arm. But Gabriel is excellent at keeping plays alive and running an offense. Marvin Mims didn’t leave the receiving corps, while Eric Gray returned at running back. Oklahoma retained their offensive line coach and will likely keep guard-tackle counter as a staple run play. Jeff Lebby, who comes from the Art Briles tree, will aim to make his offense simple to learn and complex for opponents to defend.

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLCCO_0gHwRYaL00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Without getting ahead of ourselves, Texas needs to break 40 points per game before we project them as the top offense. After putting up 35 points per game in Steve Sarkisian’s first season, they have a legitimate chance to take the next step offensively. Texas has elite depth at running back, receiver, and tight end. They will need speedy development at quarterback and offensive line to reach new heights.

TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNqtJ_0gHwRYaL00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sonny Dykes is among the best offensive coaches and recruiters in the Big 12. He doesn’t need anyone to tell him to give defenses a heavy dose of Chandler Morris, Quentin Johnson, and Jordan Hudson. TCU could rival Texas for most explosive offense in the conference. The Frogs did lose Zach Evans which could hurt in the run game. They will counter their defensive limitations with a dangerous passing attack.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsbdw_0gHwRYaL00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Sanders stock might have plummeted in Big 12 viewers’ eyes, but the Oklahoma State quarterback will likely get the opportunity to attack opponents this season. Brennan Presley should receive many of those targets in the passing game. Quarterbacks like Sanders and Dillon Gabriel thrive by extending plays making opposing cornerbacks cover for longer than usual. Mike Gundy’s personnel groupings should test opponents defensively.

Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032Lcy_0gHwRYaL00
Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line Baylor returns should be among the better lines in college football. The experienced line should allow quarterback Blake Shapen to make plays as a passer. Baylor will miss Tyquan Thornton’s ability to stretch defenses downfield, but freshman Armani Winfield could help Baylor move forward offensively. Somehow Dave Aranda brought back offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, whose offense flourished under his leadership. Baylor should be able to score their fair share of touchdowns this upcoming season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First Bracketology for 2022-23 is out and Arkansas is sitting pretty

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has just two players back from last year’s Elite Eight team. But the master of the transfer portal has simply reloaded. With six players in via the portal and six freshmen who make up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, the Razorbacks are expected to not only be SEC contenders, but on the short list of potential national champions. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi put out his first Bracketology of the offseason and he slotted Arkansas as No. 3 seed. That’s tied for second in the SEC tied with Tennessee, which also earned a No. 3, and behind Kentucky, which was a No. 1 seed. What’s most fun about Arkansas’ seeding is the potential Sweet 16 matchup. Baylor is the second-seed in the region. The two are scheduled to play in January as part of the Big/SEC Challenge and played in the Elite Eight two seasons ago, the year Baylor won the national title. Lunardi has seven SEC teams tabbed for NCAA Tournament selection: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida. List Transfer portal finished, here's a look at Arkansas' basketball roster
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Dave Aranda
Person
Jeff Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Son of Oregon legend schedules official visit to see Ducks

You know you’re getting old when the son of one of your favorite childhood players starts coming to Eugene on recruiting visits. For Oregon fans who watched the Ducks a couple of decades ago, that is now the case. Onterrio Smith Jr, obviously the son of Oregon legend Onterrio Smith, announced this week that he will be coming to Eugene over the weekend for an official visit. Smith Jr. is a 3-star athlete from Folsom, California, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 100 ATH in the 2023 class. Onterrio Smith Sr. played for the Ducks in 2001 and 2002, rushing for 2,199 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranks No. 16 on Oregon’s all-time career rushing list.  His son doesn’t yet hold an offer from the Ducks, but might that change after the visit this weekend? We’ll have to wait and see. Film Onterrio Smith Jr.’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 CA ATH Rivals N/A N/A CA ATH ESPN N/A N/A CA ATH On3 Recruiting N/A N/A CA ATH 247 Composite N/A N/A CA ATH  Vitals Hometown Folsom, California Projected Position Athlete Height 6-foot-2 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Will Visit Oregon on June 24, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon State Beavers Utah Utes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/OnterrioSmith/status/153887186184445132811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After securing back-to-back 5-star wide receivers, On3 moves Ohio State to its No. 1 consensus team recruiting ranking

After a rather silent period in Ohio State football recruiting, the Buckeyes were able to land two 5-star wide receivers in as many days. Ohio State was ranked in the top 5 of the On3 consensus team recruiting rankings, but the addition of Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss has moved OSU all the way up to the No. 1 spot for the 2023 class.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#College Football#Big 12#American Football#Oklahoma State#Texas Tech#Tcu#Oklahoma Sooners
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offers five-star shooting guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are starting to build their 2024 recruiting board as this Summer continues on. After the open contact period began last week, Davis and the staff have been busy contacting 2024 recruits and now they have another offer out. Five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson is the latest prospect to earn an offer from UNC as the Tar Heels officially offered him on Tuesday. The Dallas, Texas native was recently contacted by the Tar Heels last week and now has his official offer, the 16th in his recruitment. With the offer to Johnson, UNC has now offered...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Ducks target Tyler Turner sets date for commitment between Oregon and Oklahoma

A major potential piece of the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class will be making his final announcement soon. On Tuesday night, 4-star safety Tyler Turner announced that he will be making his final commitment on Wednesday evening, choosing between Oregon and the Oklahoma Sooners. Turner is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 33 S and No. 337 overall player in the 2023 class. Coming off of a visit to Eugene last weekend, several recruiting analysts have put in Crystal Ball Predictions at 247Sports for Turner to end up committing to the Ducks. So will he ultimately choose Oregon over the Sooners? We will have to tune in on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in order to find out. Film Tyler Turner’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 TX S Rivals 4 5.8 TX S ESPN 3 78 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 91 TX S 247 Composite 3 0.8816 TX S  Vitals Hometown Brennan, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 Pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022 Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022, June 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners Twitterhttps://twitter.com/theTylerTurner/status/153944475286885990411
OREGON STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska adds non-conference opponent to 2024 football schedule, per report

Nebraska has apparently added a first-time football to its 2024 schedule. According to FBSchedules.com, the Cornhuskers will play host to FCS program Northern Iowa on Sept. 14, 2024. The report is based on a scheduling contract the website acquired by filing an open-records request with UNI. A perennial FCS playoff...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Nebraska be one of the teams returning to a bowl games in 2022?

Will Nebraska go bowling in 2022? According to David Cobb of CBS Sports, the answer is yes. What college teams will be joining Nebraska in making a return to the postseason? This new list of returning teams includes some familiar names and obvious picks, but there are also several long shots. I can’t say I agree with every selection on this list, but it is interesting to see how many people are confident that the Huskers will make a bowl game in 2022. We’ve talked many times before about Nebraska and the postseason hopes for 2022. Nebraska will kick off their 2022 season when they face the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY SportsFlorida State Melina Vastola-USA TODAY SportsUSC James Snook-USA TODAY SportsWashington James Snook-USA TODAY SportsNebraska (Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports)Troy Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY SportsNorthwestern Jon Durr-USA TODAY SportsTCU (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)FAU Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsAkron Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY SportsContact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Walker Kessler selected by Grizzlies in first round of NBA draft

While his teammate Jabari Smith may have been drafted in the top three of Thursday’s NBA draft, center Walker Kessler wasn’t going to slip out of the first round. Kessler was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the first round by the Memphis Grizzlies. With the selection, Kessler becomes the 12th Auburn Tiger to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft, the most recent one being his teammate earlier in the evening.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy