Highlights of Georgia football's newest 4-star LB commit

Georgia football received its third commitment in four days on Monday when four-star linebacker C.J. Allen chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, LSU and more.

Going into Monday, Georgia held the nation’s No. 9 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ team rankings.

With Allen’s commitment, Georgia jumped all the way to No. 3 in the rankings, trailing only Notre Dame (1) and Ohio State (2).

Allen, out of Lamar County High School in Barnesville, Ga., chose UGA just one day after visiting Tennessee in Knoxville.

Allen (6-foot-1, 217 pounds) ranks as the nation’s No. 60 overall player and as the No. 3 ranked linebacker in America, per 247Sports. He is a multi-sport athlete who participates in both basketball and track & field on top of playing both offense and defense for the Trojans.

In his junior season, Allen racked up 91 tackles and three interceptions, while rushing for 1,080 yards and 16 touchdowns at running back.