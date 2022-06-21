ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Highlights of Georgia football's newest 4-star LB commit

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3Y3W_0gHwQ77Q00

Georgia football received its third commitment in four days on Monday when four-star linebacker C.J. Allen chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, LSU and more.

Going into Monday, Georgia held the nation’s No. 9 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ team rankings.

With Allen’s commitment, Georgia jumped all the way to No. 3 in the rankings, trailing only Notre Dame (1) and Ohio State (2).

Allen, out of Lamar County High School in Barnesville, Ga., chose UGA just one day after visiting Tennessee in Knoxville.

Allen (6-foot-1, 217 pounds) ranks as the nation’s No. 60 overall player and as the No. 3 ranked linebacker in America, per 247Sports. He is a multi-sport athlete who participates in both basketball and track & field on top of playing both offense and defense for the Trojans.

In his junior season, Allen racked up 91 tackles and three interceptions, while rushing for 1,080 yards and 16 touchdowns at running back.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week. Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state. The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are...
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#Recruiting#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Lsu#Uga
DawgsDaily

Major WR Target Hints Towards Potential Announcement

The University of Georgia has had little problem recruiting at a premier level across all position under head coach Kirby Smart, I know, breaking news.  Though there's always ways to improve even at a position in which you've been recruiting at an elite level like wide receiver.  When ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Goes Viral

Three generations of Herbstreits have already played college football. But a video of former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit's son - a quarterback in his own right - suggests there could be yet another Herbstreit joining the sport. Over the weekend, a video of Chase Herbstreit - a 2025 quarterback prospect -...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Overall Recruiter For 2023 Class

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has taken over the top spot as the No. 1 recruiter for the 2023 class, per 247Sports. This title is well-earned. In each of the last three days, the Buckeyes assistant has landed three of the nation's top wide receiver recruits. Five-star wideout...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First Bracketology for 2022-23 is out and Arkansas is sitting pretty

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has just two players back from last year’s Elite Eight team. But the master of the transfer portal has simply reloaded. With six players in via the portal and six freshmen who make up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, the Razorbacks are expected to not only be SEC contenders, but on the short list of potential national champions. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi put out his first Bracketology of the offseason and he slotted Arkansas as No. 3 seed. That’s tied for second in the SEC tied with Tennessee, which also earned a No. 3, and behind Kentucky, which was a No. 1 seed. What’s most fun about Arkansas’ seeding is the potential Sweet 16 matchup. Baylor is the second-seed in the region. The two are scheduled to play in January as part of the Big/SEC Challenge and played in the Elite Eight two seasons ago, the year Baylor won the national title. Lunardi has seven SEC teams tabbed for NCAA Tournament selection: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida. List Transfer portal finished, here's a look at Arkansas' basketball roster
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Josh Heupel believes Tennessee's exciting brand will parlay into recruiting successes

Five-star wideout Carnell Tate committed to Ohio State over Tennessee on Monday — a tough blow for the Vols but hardly a deathknell for their 2023 recruiting class. The Vols currently have nine public pledges, including a trio of Top 100 prospects headlined by 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The California standout was considered by some to be the best player in the country at the OT7 event in Las Vegas earlier this month and he remains the foundational piece of perhaps Tennessee’s first Top 10 recruiting class (currently ranked No. 9 by On3) in close to a decade.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: Top Quarterback Recruit Is Getting 7-Figure Deals

Five-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson is taking full advantage of college football's new NIL landscape. According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the USC commit is expected to agree to almost $1 million in endorsement deals by the time he steps foot on the Trojans' campus. Nelson is the No....
NFL
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Five-Star EDGE Set to Suddenly Return to Athens

Samuel M'Pemba is arguably the nation's best player that doesn't play the quarterback position.  The IMG athlete is ranked within the top-10 on every rankings system available currently, a consensus five-star athlete, and is expected to make his decision among some of the nation's premier ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday. The statement says all but four...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy