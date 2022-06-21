Bucs fans react to Rob Gronkowski's retirement

For the second time in four years, Rob Gronkowski is walking away from the gridiron.

The legendary tight end is hanging up his cleats after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having returned from his previous year-long retirement after nine seasons with the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski came out of that first retirement to join forces once again with quarterback Tom Brady, and they immediately helped lead the Bucs to the same championship success they were used to in New England, as Tampa Bay took home the Lombardi Trophy in their first season with the team.

Here’s how Bucs fans reacted to the news: