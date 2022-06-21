Plane crash lands at ‘burning’ Miami airport, hits communications tower
By UK Time News
uktimenews.com
2 days ago
At least four people have been injured after a plane dramatically caught fire and crashed into one of America’s busiest airports. The incident at Miami International Airport on Tuesday evening (June 21) saw the Red Air MD-82 plane hit a communications tower and damage another small building. A...
Passenger onboard a Dominican airline plane that crashed landed at Miami Airport on Tuesday recalls terrifying moments when the aircraft burst into flames. 'We were bumping like side to side and all the windows like, break,' passenger Paola Garcia told Wesh 2 news. 'Everything's fine and then people start running...
A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin.Three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo around 5.30pm when the incident took place.It appeared to have come to rest near a grassy area by the side of the runway.Some flights were delayed due to the fire, airport officials said. Read More Yorkshire helicopter crash victims named by policeAborted landing, diversion, a 10-hour delay and a woman in labour: Tui passenger describes ‘flight from hell’Pilots picket as airline unions leverage summer travel woesBrexit ‘completely’ to blame for airport chaos, says Ryanair boss – predicting summer-long disruption
A passenger jet crash-landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday, causing a fire and prompting three people to seek medical attention for minor injuries, officials said. The Red Air flight from the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, caught fire while landing, which was captured on video. It had 126 people on board,...
THIS is the horrifying moment passengers escaped a plane as it caught fire after crash landing at a Florida airport. The Red Air jet burst into flames at Miami airport at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, minorly injuring three people. Pictures and video from inside the plane - which was...
This is the moment a passenger jet carrying 185 suffered a bird strike on take off causing flames to shoot out the back of one of its engines. The SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 was taking off from Patana, India when the port engine caught fire. A passenger who was sitting just...
Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
THIS is the shocking moment cops dragged a Jet2 passenger off a plane after he is said to have “urinated on his brother” and taken part in a “full fist fight”. Alfie and Kenneth Springthorpe were issued with a £50,000 fine by the airline after the flight from London Stansted Airport to Crete, Greece, on May 3.
As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
A plane that went missing in Nepal carrying 22 passengers has crashed and was found Monday, the country's military announced. The Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Tara Air, took off Sunday at 9:55 a.m. local time, en route to Jomsom, a city in the Mustang district in central Nepal, from Pokhara, a city about 100 miles south of Jomsom.
Former Nascar driver Clint Bowyer hit and killed a 47-year-old woman walking on the highway ramp in Missouri. Bowyer, 43, hit Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, while driving westbound on US 54 near Missouri Highway 242 when it was 'almost dark' around 9pm on June 5. Bowyer will not be...
Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
Thankfully, it's a rare occurrence. A commercial jetliner cruises at around 830km/h at an altitude of 10,000m. Quite apart from the fact that the doors are locked automatically while in flight, the pressure differential at that altitude is more than five tonnes per square metre. Aeroplane doors open inwards so it would be like trying to open the door with an elephant sitting on it.
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
Comments / 1