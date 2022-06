Click here to read the full article. More than a year after it was first released, the frenzy surrounding the olive-green dial Patek Phillipe Nautilus isn’t showing any signs of dying down. The timepiece, which would turn out to be the penultimate Ref. 5711 Nautilus, is currently selling for 1,300 percent more than its retail price on the secondary market, as reported by Hypebeast. That’s somehow an increase from last summer, when examples of the sophisticated sports watch were selling for just 1,000 percent more than retail. Ref. 5711/1A-014, as it’s better known to aficionados, was released last April, shortly after Patek...

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO