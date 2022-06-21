Summer Sculptures in Naperville

Hundreds of people came out to the Lazy Lion Pancake House opening on June 28, 1965. The A-frame building at 8300 Roosevelt Road along the Des Plaines River was a popular breakfast and lunch spot for nearly 20 years. In the mid-1980s it was converted and renovated for Riveredge Hospital outpatient care and later became a senior center called River Park Center. Tucked behind the building are 24 apartment units that were also built in the mid-1960s. In 1986, volunteers filled sandbags to prevent the Des Plaines from reaching the building.

