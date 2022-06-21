ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Sculptures in Naperville

Summer Sculptures arrived in Downtown Naperville! This year’s sculpture theme is Cruising Into Summer. As...

napervillemagazine.com

Eating OUt(side)

Whether you’re looking for a cozy patio, an outdoor market, or a fun food truck, we’ve got you covered with recommendations on all things alfresco. One absolute maxim for city and suburban restaurants is that people love eating outside. Even when conditions are less than ideal—a bit too chilly, a bit too windy—people still flock to the great outdoors, be it in a landscaped backyard, rooftop patio with a view, or even a few plastic tables lined up near a fire hydrant.
CHICAGO, IL
boxofficepro.com

Cinergy Dine-in Cinemas to Open Illinois Wheeling Town Center Location

This July, Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas’ new seven-screen movie theater location will open at Illinois’ Wheeling Town Center. Cinergy Wheeling marks Dallas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group’s ninth location, which will offer experiences such as recline-and-dine cinemas, with a selection of alcoholic beverages and chef-inspired American dishes, and a sports bar lounge area.
WHEELING, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sycamore, IL

As a charming city in an idyllic setting, Sycamore is one of the most relaxing destinations in the state of Illinois. It’s a part of DeKalb County and is situated along the lengths of Illinois Route 64. While settlers had already lived there since 1835, Sycamore only became an...
SYCAMORE, IL
The Voice

Naperville Salute musical entertainment July 1-4

Naperville’s Independence Day festival, the Naperville Salute, announced its musical entertainment schedule for the afternoons and evenings of July 1-4. The 2022 Naperville Salute will kick off with a bang Friday, July 1 with Earth, Wind, & Fire tribute Shining Star as headliner at 8 p.m., preceeded by BBI at 6 p.m. and After School Special at 4 p.m..
NAPERVILLE, IL
northaurora.org

Upcoming Village of North Aurora Events

The Village of North Aurora presents the Upcoming Event Line-Up! Events include: Independence Day Fireworks, Scavenger Hunt, Community Garage Sale, North Aurora Days, Movie in the Park and Cruise Night!
NORTH AURORA, IL
The Voice

Downers Grove Garden Walk tickets ready

The 16th annual Downers Grove Garden Walk will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The Garden Walk is a fund -raiser to benefit the Bridge Board of the First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove (DGFUMC) which is a program partner with Bridge Communities, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Forest Park Review

Lazy Lion Pancake House

Hundreds of people came out to the Lazy Lion Pancake House opening on June 28, 1965. The A-frame building at 8300 Roosevelt Road along the Des Plaines River was a popular breakfast and lunch spot for nearly 20 years. In the mid-1980s it was converted and renovated for Riveredge Hospital outpatient care and later became a senior center called River Park Center. Tucked behind the building are 24 apartment units that were also built in the mid-1960s. In 1986, volunteers filled sandbags to prevent the Des Plaines from reaching the building.
DES PLAINES, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown: Homewood, June 30

Home Sweet Homewood. WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series features Homewood on Thursday, June 30. One of the oldest villages in south Cook County, Homewood is located 25 miles south of the Loop. The first Europeans came to the area in the 1830s along the Vincennes Trace, a buffalo migration route later traveled by Native Americans and traders. Dixie Highway, the first national road linking northern states to southern states, runs through Homewood’s historic downtown and follows the Vincennes Trail.
HOMEWOOD, IL
macaronikid.com

12 Day Trip Ideas From Naperville

Itching to get out of Naperville for the day? There's a ton to do right here at home in Naperville, of course, but sometimes a road trip is the best kind of family fun!. To make planning easier for you, we've compiled a list of 12 places to explore within a 3 hour drive of Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Brass Band Summer Concert June 26

The Fox Valley Brass Band Concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street, Aurora. Audience members will hear traditional brass band standards by Malcolm Arnold and William Himes, a Spanish march, brass choir music of Eric Ewazen, a Bach fugue, several patriotic selections, and a lovely rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” which will feature tenor horn soloist, Nick Lambert.
AURORA, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Downtown Naperville’s Annual Classic Car Show

On June 18, car lovers cruised into town for the Downtown Naperville Alliance’s Classic Car Show. “There’s some hard core car people out there. So they love coming and seeing each other at events like this. It’s nice to see some people returning, it’s nice to see new faces and its just what a beautiful day we ended up with for a great event like this,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Danielle Tufano.
NAPERVILLE, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Following in their mothers' footsteps - Three Naperville girls create a teenage version of an adult storytelling platform

A storytelling platform has sprouted its first fruit. Three northern Illinois teenagers are following in their mothers’ footsteps by telling one story at a time. Jillian Katz, Saavi Krishnan, and Janaki Amerson came together to create Sprout. This Naperville organization provides an outlet for teenagers to share their experiences through spoken word. The producers are all children of The People Tree producers. The People Tree gives adults the opportunity to tell their stories in a public setting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Kane County Recycling Extravaganza

The Kane County Recycling Extravaganza will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9 at 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Electronics, books, clean Styrofoam (no packing peanuts), aerosol items, cardboard, scrap metal, bicycles and bicycle accessories, and latex paint will be accepted at this event. Liquid latex paint...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Tobacco

Naperville tobacco compliance checks good in 71 of 73 cases. The Naperville Police Department recently completed a round of tobacco/alternative nicotine product compliance checks June 7 and 8. The compliance checks were performed at 73 Naperville businesses to determine if local tobacco/alternative nicotine product retailers are complying with the minimum-age tobacco laws that prohibit the sale of tobacco/alternative nicotine products...
NAPERVILLE, IL
