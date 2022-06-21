ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

“Perfect game,” with 18 strikeouts, wins Warwick Little League championship

Cover picture for the articlePreston Dwyer, of Warwick, threw a “perfect game,” with 18 strikeouts, in the Warwick Little League Boys Majors Championship this month, his father and father Derek...

vucommodores.com

Varano Advances at World Juniors

HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN — Vanderbilt incoming freshman Victoria Varano advanced Monday in the singles competition at the IBF Under-21 World Championships. Varano, a Stony Point, New York, native bowling in her first international competition representing the United States, finished the first six games in 12th place in the field of 86 and moved on as the top 16 advanced to Thursday’s singles finals.
NASHVILLE, TN
101.5 WPDH

New Club at Former Prime Time in Highland Announces Grand Opening

There was a time that Prime Time in Highland was one of the hottest spots in the Hudson Valley. It was a gay bar, but everybody was welcomed, no matter what their sexual preference was. Prime Time was always busy. You’d be lucky to get a parking space on a weekend night. But once you did, you got to be part of the fun party going on inside.
HIGHLAND, NY
Warwick, NY
Sports
101.5 WPDH

Zebra Makes Their Return to the Hudson Valley This Weekend

80s rockers Zebra return to the Hudson Valley for a show this Sunday, June 26. Zebra was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975 by Randy Jackson along with bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso. The band moved to Long Island, New York in 1977 and were big on the Long Island club circuit throughout the '80s along with bands like Twisted Sister and Rat Race Choir, often playing shows all around New York.
HUDSON, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

David J. Cutler

Mr. David J. Cutler, an area native and more recent resident of Pine Island, NY passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was 69. David was born on January 9, 1953, in Harriman. David was a self-employed contractor for over 50 years. He loved...
WARWICK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park Suffers 2 Huge Losses Within a Week

Shocked doesn’t even describe how I felt when I heard that Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike had been hit by a truck and destroyed. First of all, nobody knew for quite a while whether or not people were injured or worse. Second, Juniors Lounge is a Dutchess County Institution. It’s been here as long as I can remember.
HYDE PARK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Big Mouth’ TikTok Star Raves About Poughkeepsie, NY Deli

The biggest mouth in the world is using it to give big love to one of the most popular Hudson Valley delis. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram lately you might come across Sam Ramsdell. She is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest mouth gape for a female in the world! The Connecticut native's mouth measures 2.56 tall and 4 inches wide according to Guinness record.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Peek Inside The Abandoned Camp La Guardia in Chester, NY

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There's something fascinating about abandoned buildings. You know that there was once a hustle and bustle of life within the walls but now is lifeless. The walls tell stories of a different time.
CHESTER, NY
Times Herald-Record

Sugar Loaf Mountain eyed for public parkland in move that could be 'game-changer'

CHESTER - The Orange County Land Trust plans to acquire more than 300 acres, comprising a large part of Sugar Loaf Mountain, in an effort to turn long-held private property into public parkland. The Land Trust secured an option agreement to purchase the property from the Palmer family, which has long owned the mountain, whose distinctive, rocky face has been a landmark for generations in the town of Chester's Sugar Loaf hamlet. ...
CHESTER, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

June 23, 2022 – Akwaaba! Experience a teahouse with a difference, featuring a combination of quaint old fashioned tea service and fine dining, with an ethnic flair. The principal, Wilma Glover-Koomson, was born and raised in Ghana, a former British colony, and has designed the Tea Cosy based on her love of everything tea, creating her own blends from teas around the world, and hosting tea formal teas. Opened June 18, 2022 at 4 Old Lake Road, Unit #1, Valley Cottage, NY 10989. Call Wilma at: 845-729-8722 or visit her website at: https://wilmasteacosy.com/
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Joseph A. Ciappara, Jr.

Joseph A. Ciappara, Jr., a resident of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence. He was 61. The son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Sandra Roetman Ciappara, Joseph was born on December 30, 1960, in Ridgewood, NJ. Joseph was truly...
WARWICK, NY

