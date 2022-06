Up your game with these essential video editing tips and tricks, from smoother cuts to colour grading. With the best video editing tips and tricks, beginners can make a big leap in their video editing skills and processes. Video editing is essential to get right, but it can be a time-consuming and painstaking process. Initially, you might also be at a loss for how to get the kind of edit you want. There's so much software out there and so many ways of working that it can feel overwhelming at first, but in this guide we suggest ten video editing tips and tricks that can make a real difference for beginner video editors.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO