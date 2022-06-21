ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers sign DT Larry Ogunjobi to 1-year contract

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a much-needed boost on the defensive line on Tuesday when they announced they has signed former Browns and Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. According to the team, it is a one-year contract.

Ogunjobi had his best season as a pro in 2021 with the Bengals, racking up seven sacks from the interior defensive line. Unfortunately, Ogujobi suffered a foot injury late in the season and this certainly impacted his free-agent value.

Assuming he is healthy, Ogunjobi should be immediately in the mix to start at defensive tackle and at worst be a key rotational player to help keep the entire defensive line fresh.

The Browns originally drafted Ogunjobi in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Ogunjobi has 63 career starts and 21.5 career sacks. At 28 years old, Ogunjobi is playing his best football and despite being involved in the infamous Mason Rudolph incident should be a great addition to the team.

