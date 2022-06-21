ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

House Of CB Has Wedding Season On Lock With Their 2022 Bridal Collection

By Samjah Iman
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmVk4_0gHwARs700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YbUh_0gHwARs700

Source: Courtesy of House of CB


House Of CB has unveiled their 2022 Bridal collection just in time for wedding season , and there isn’t a wedding gown in the collection we don’t love!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnaaK_0gHwARs700

Source: Courtesy of House of CB


If you’re a fan of the popular fashion brand, then you already know they are all about sultry. Their clothing designs scream sexy as they perfectly accent the feminine silhouette. Whether you’re reciting your nuptials in a historic church or opting for a courtyard wedding, House of CB’s latest Bridal Collection has you covered. The ’22 Bridal Collection stays true to its designer’s aesthetic with strapless, figure-hugging gowns and dreamy tulle frocks adorned with high splits. Each gown speaks volumes in a simplistic way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhDwU_0gHwARs700

Source: Courtesy of House of CB


House of CB has been in the fashion business since 2010. Celebrities like Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez have donned their looks, causing their brand to become even more popular among non-celebrities. They offer luxury styles for prices that don’t break the bank, and their Bridal collection provides the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UIYc_0gHwARs700

Source: Courtesy of House of CB


While most luxury bridal gowns are on the expensive side, costing thousands of dollars, House of CB’s ’22 Bridal Collection gowns range between $524-$1,049. This collection also offers eye-catching bridesmaids’ gowns that costs between $299-$375. Sizes for the bridal and bridesmaids’ gowns range between XS-XL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuAGT_0gHwARs700

Source: Courtesy of House of CB


If you’re in the market for a wedding gown, and you want the bang without spending too many bucks – House of CB’s ’22 Bridal Collection is just for you.

Click here to view the entire collection.

DON’T MISS…

5 Black Wedding Dress Designers Who Make Wedding Dress Dreams Come True

These 5 Outfit Ideas Will Get You Ready For The Spring Wedding Season

Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé In A Gown Designed By A Black Woman: ‘It Was Very Important To Me To Find A Black Wedding Dress Designer’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridal Gowns#House Of Cb#Wedding Dress#Wedding Gowns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy