TPWD Fishing reports

By Margaret Toal
 2 days ago

GOOD. 82 degrees. High salinity levels in the lake is bringing in the bait fish. Redfish are in the ICW on rock piles, points and drops 15-25 feet of water biting on live shrimp under a popping cork, and red shad swimbaits with a quarter ounce jigs. Speckled trout are good...

