Mayor Bronson hires Mario Bird as Muni Attorney, replacing Patrick Bergt

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today has selected Mario Bird as the Anchorage Municipal Attorney, and Michael Braniff as the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Courtney Petersen as the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Bird will replace Patrick Bergt, who joined Alaska Communications. Bird was born in Soldotna, Alaska and graduated from Nikiski High School. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor of arts in film (magna cum laude). He received his juris doctor from the Ave Maria School of Law (magna cum laude) in Naples, Florida and served on the Ave Maria Law Review. He has been a practicing attorney for 10 years. Prior to pursuing a legal career, he worked as a photographer and editor for The Alaska Channel and as a teacher and coach for Holy Rosary Academy.

Braniff will replace Josh Durand who will be moving with his family to Colorado. Braniff is a graduate of University of Alaska Fairbanks with a degree in Business Administration with a focus in Management and Operations. He has worked 16 years in the public and private sectors, including 13 years managing work projects and activities with parks throughout Anchorage.

Petersen will replace Cheryl Frasca who retired in May. Petersen was raised in Dutch Harbor, Alaska and has worked in accounting and purchasing in Minnesota and Alaska. She has worked as a budget analyst for the past 15 years including nine with Municipality of Anchorage in the Office of Management and Budget.

“I appreciate the hard work, dedication, and commitment that Cheryl, Patrick, and Josh displayed in their roles for the Municipality of Anchorage,” Bronson said. “I thank them and their families for their sacrifices to make our city a better place. I look forward to the additions of Courtney, Mario, and Michael to the administration and seeing them display their skillsets for the benefit of the Municipality.”

The Mayor’s appointees will be submitted to the Anchorage Assembly for approval.