ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

DLNR’s new Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands leader announced

mauinow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year veteran of the state Department of Land and Natural Resourcesʻ Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL), Michael Cain has been promoted to the office’s administrator, a news release said. As a planner, Cain gained deep...

mauinow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Partners in Development Foundation appoints four people to all Native Hawaiian board

Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit Partners in Development Foundation appointed four community leaders to the all Native Hawaiian board of directors. The 10-person board provides strategic guidance to propel the foundation’s efforts in expanding its transformative work of strengthening families and communities in Hawaiʻi. The new board members:. Elwin P....
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, June 23-29

Hit songwriter and singer Richard Marx returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center for a solo performance on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. Marx who will be performing at the Castle Theatre has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including four top five singles such as “Hold on to the Nights” and “Right Here Waiting.” He’s written a #1 single in each of the four decades, including co-auhoring Luther Van Dross’ “Dance with My Father” and Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer.” Marx whose official website is richardmarx.com, recently published his memoir, “Stories to Tell,” a candid, enlightening and entertaining look at his life, career and the art and business of music. His website richardmarx.com includes his tour dates, including California and Nevada and Europe.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police seek public help to find missing person Kainalu Higbee

The Maui Police Department is requesting assistance from the public for an on-going investigation to find missing person Kainalu Higbee. The 41-year-old male was last seen May 7, 2022 in the Lahaina area. His vehicle was located on private property and towed. Higbee is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds and...
LAHAINA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy