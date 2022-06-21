Hawaiʻi pays about $1,000 more than the national average on common bills each month

Around one in seven (14%) 65-year-olds were in income poverty in late 2020 as a direct consequence of the state pension age rising from 65 to 66, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).Between late 2018 and late 2020, the state pension age for men and women rose from 65 to 66, leaving around 700,000 65-year-olds in the UK waiting another year before they could receive a state pension.The key impact of this was that 65-year-olds missed out on state pension income of £142 per week on average, the think tank said.We find that 14% of 65-year-olds were in...

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO