CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A bear sighting in Quiet Dell circulated on social media Wednesday morning after the large animal was spotted just off Buckhannon Pike. Seeing a wild bear can be an exciting or a frightening experience, depending on the person, but knowing what to do is important since sightings aren’t uncommon this time of year, officials said.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO