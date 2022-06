John Tortorella has expressed a sense of optimism during the short time since accepting the job as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers last week. He brings a proven track record as a Stanley Cup champion and a two-time Jack Adams Award winner as the NHL’s coach of the year. In just five days, he has already made a strong first impression by lauding the organization’s history and the passion of its fan base. The buzz surrounding the hire focuses on the effort to change the culture and establish a new identity for a dormant franchise.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO