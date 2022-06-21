Ben Cline wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Virginia's 6th Congressional District.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature was moving Thursday night to vote on a flurry of bills lawmakers need to clear off their desks so they can adjourn for the year. Waiting in the wings for Friday's expected last day of the session was one of the most contentious bills of the year, a massive expansion of the state's private school voucher system that passed the House on Wednesday. It moved through a Senate committee Thursday night.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO