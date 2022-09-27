'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022: Everything We Know

Unmistakably the most unhinged chapter of an already unhinged franchise, Bachelor in Paradise has it all: sun, sea, and dozens of extremely attractive people on the hunt for love and/or Instagram followers. Last year's Paradise was particularly out of control, thanks to the record number of contestants who showed up on the beach, many of whom were greeted by Lil Jon, Lance Bass, Titus Burgess, and David Spade (yes, really). How can ABC possibly outdo last year's season — which was light on viewership but heavy on drama —I hear you ask? (Perhaps I'm just hearing myself ask.)

Well . In spite of rumors in the spring that ABC could kill this chapter of the franchise, the network ultimately decided to renew Bachelor in Paradise for an eighth blockbuster season. (Phew.) This year's season will air later than in past years, at the end of September, but there's no doubt about it: We're going back to Mexico, and everyone will get a second—or third, or fourth, or fifth—chance at said love and/or Instagram followers.

In spite of all of its unhinged-ness, Paradise is by far the most enjoyable edition of the franchise, mostly because most of the franchise's tenets—chastity until marriage or Fantasy Suites; strong religious undertones; the right reasons—are thrown out of the window. Basically, everyone just gets drunk on the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 . Which is unusual: Paradise typically airs in late summer. Most seasons of Paradise have run from mid-August through to mid-September, although the 2021 season ran all the way 'til October (like I said, a lot of contestants, a lot of drama). But the last season of The Bachelorette, featuring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, started in July, which was also unusual (most Bachelorette seasons start in May). Their Bachelorette season ran through September, taking Paradise 's typical slot, which is why Paradise won't air until the end of September.

Here's the first poster for Bachelor in Paradise 2022:

(Image credit: ABC)

Trailer for 'Bachelor in Paradise'

On August 29, a month before the show's release date, ABC dropped the first trailer for the 2022 season of Paradise :

And...whew. We see Shanae Ankney and Jacob Rapini talking about having sex, Lace Morris feeling "so betrayed," several engagement rings, and host Jesse Palmer saying “so much happened that it’s easy to forget just how crazy it actually was."

Then, in this season's most substantial trailer, released September 20, ABC revealed that Rachel Recchia will be appearing on this season of Paradise on the tail of her Bachelorette season.

"He's so great. He really is," Rachel is seen saying. "I'm, like, going to cry because I'm so happy."

ABC has also released some more tidbits and mini-trailers from the season:

Format

The 2022 season of Paradise will take a cue from Love Island and separate the contestants—all while bringing in new contestants—to ensure maximum drama. Palmer alludes to this in the trailer, saying, “A shocking twist divides the beach," and telling the women of the beach to pack immediately. (Per Reality Steve : "All the couples are separated with one gender going to another villa and meeting new singles...I think the women were the ones that moved to a new location in Mexico, and were introduced to five new men brought in. The guys stayed on the beach and were introduced to five new women brought in.")

Of the twist, Adams told Us Weekly : "From where I sat, I loved it. Now, the cast did not like it very much. You’ll see a lot of cast members be kind of angry at some of the things we throw at [them] this year."

Host of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

In May, the franchise formally named Jesse Palmer the host of the 2022 edition of Paradise—a move that suggests that Palmer will host all of the franchise's iterations going forward.

(Image credit: ABC)

Speaking to Us Weekly's "Here For the Right Reasons" podcast, Palmer said of Paradise : "It’s insane down here. It’s absolutely crazy. There’s all these people. It is just so much chaos, so much drama and yes, never-before-seen things [are] taking place in Paradise. I’ve been watching this show for years, huge fan of it. And we’ve been switching things up. We’ve been changing things up. It’s hard to keep track of it all, to be honest."

ABC also noted that likable former contestant Wells Adams will serve once again as bartender, a demotion from his "master of ceremonies" role last year. (Adams' wife-to-be, Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, was recently named host of Love Island USA, so they've got the beach dating market covered.) "It's good. It's sexy. I'll say this: it's very sexy," Adams told People . "This season was different than years past," he added, noting, "And it's funny, we do a lot of really funny things this year."

Helping out Palmer and Adams in Mexico will be Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and, later, got married and had a baby. The couple "are also set to appear later in the season" in some capacity, per ABC.

Cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

(Image credit: Getty)

Remember when Palmer said that "all these people" were on the beach? Yeah, well, it's because we've gotten another record-breaking number of contestants on the beach: 43, up from 41 from the year before. "We're gonna have more people than we've ever had coming down the beach, which means there’s gonna be a whole lot more drama," Adams noted to ET .

Here's who ABC has confirmed will appear on the beach:

Romeo Alexander

Michael Allio

Shanae Ankney

Jill Chin

Brittany Galvin

Justin Glaze

Hunter Haag

Sierra Jackson

Brandon Jones

Hailey Malles

Kira Mengistu

Lace Morris

Logan Palmer

Genevieve Parisi

Jacob Rapini

Rachel Recchia

Serene Russell

Andrew Spencer

Teddi Wright

Casey Woods

That isn't the full cast list, of course—as we all know with Paradise , surprise contestants are constantly coming and going. Here's who Reality Steve and other spoiler accounts are betting will join the above contestants in Mexico:

Aaron Clancy

James Bonsall

Sarah Hamrick

Tyler Norris

Alex Bordyukov

Mara Agreat

Ency Abedin

Lyndsey Windham

Olu Onajide

Victoria Fuller

Cassidy Timbrooks

Kate Gallivan

Eliza Isichei

Jessenia Cruz

Joey and Justin Young

Andrew Smith

Johnny DePhillipo

Rodney Matthews

Hayden Markowitz

And ABC has released a few photos of the initial group of castmates on the beach:

(Image credit: ABC)

(Image credit: ABC)

(Image credit: ABC)

(Image credit: ABC)

(Image credit: ABC)

(Image credit: ABC)

Other members of Bachelor Nation weren't so sure. Ben Smith, from Tayshia's season, wrote "Nah, girl" on Instagram when asked if he'd be joining the cast—in spite of rumors that Teddi might be interested in him. Demi Burnett said , “I cannot go on Bachelor in Paradise again" when asked, adding, “Also, I’m way out of their league.”

Meanwhile, former Bachelor Peter Weber almost agreed to Paradise , per E! News. “I always kept looking at [ Paradise ] as, like, the one venue I hadn't, like, really checked off yet or tried. I thought maybe [I could] give it one more try,” he said. “But [ABC and I] ended up not being able to agree on anything and get out there. I feel everything happens for a reason, so it’s all good.”

Spoilers for 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Per Reality Steve, the "villain" of the season may be Kate Gallivan, who you'll remember from Clayton's season. "Kate is possibly next villain, as she seems to be causing quite the ruckus down there," RS noted. "I don’t think her edit is gonna be great and she’s rubbing some of the contestants the wrong way from everything I’m hearing.”

We also know who left the beach engaged, according to Reality Steve:

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell

Two more couples left together, but didn't get engaged. They are:

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin

And two more couples were together, but ended up splitting up before leaving Mexico: