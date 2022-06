If you’re here, you must be wondering where you can go to watch the best fireworks in Michigan during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Well, the wondering stops here! As you get your Independence Day plans in order, check out this list of 12 of the biggest, most elaborate fireworks displays (and festivals) planned across Michigan in 2022. The events are listed in the order that they occur.

