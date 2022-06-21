ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jury finds Bill Cosby guilty of sexual battery in decades-old incident

rifnote.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Los Angeles jury found embattled comedian Bill Cosby guilty in a civil trial filed by Judy Huth, a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her as a teenager in the 1970s. The jury, comprised of eight women and four men, found that Cosby, 84, is liable for damages and awarded...

rifnote.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Cosby Accuser Seek Damages, His Side Says 'Game Over' in Final Arguments

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) -Legal arguments in a civil case against Bill Cosby came to a close on Wednesday with his attorney telling jurors they should not believe his accuser's claim that the comedian sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said plaintiff Judy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Tennis Club#Violent Crime#Cnn
Rolling Stone

Independent Investigation Finds ‘No Reasonable Jury’ Would Have Convicted Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip

Click here to read the full article. Oklahoma Death Row inmate Richard Glossip’s quest for freedom continued Wednesday when a cadre of lawyers and lawmakers assembled in the Oklahoma House of Representatives Press Room to present the findings of a new independent investigation into his case. Glossip has been on Death Row for 25 years for the 1997 murder-for-hire of his boss, hotel owner Barry Van Treese, a crime he says he did not commit. He’s accused of hiring Justin Sneed to undertake the crime; Sneed is serving life in prison. The investigation, which launched in February, was undertaken pro-bono by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy