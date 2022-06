CARDINGTON — Cardington’s annual Street Fair, June 24 and 25 provided food, fun and entertainment for all ages. Bingo was popular Friday and so was the band McGuffey Lane. The car show Saturday drew an impressive number of entries. A cornhole tournament and the Buckeye State Pedal Pull sponsored by Grimm Farms and the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library Story Walk just go to show the activities for all ages. Saturday evening concluded with more music and spectacular fireworks.

