ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Training Workers for Aviation

portlandobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report by Boeing, in the next two decades the aviation industry will face a dire shortage of skilled workers to maintain the North American fleet as demand for aviation technicians will be estimated to be at roughly 192,000 and pilots at approximately 208,000. Nationwide, that’s a huge hole...

portlandobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portlandobserver.com

Pandemic Proof Careers

Ellissa Stevenson had reached a point where she was ready to start her college career. She spent days going over degree offerings at Portland Community College to see what fit her goals and interests. As it turns out, she didn’t have to look far. “When I read the ‘Civil...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandobserver.com

Trades Lift Minority Groups

Construction is the third fastest growing industry in Oregon and a new study shows that union-led apprenticeship programs are finding success in the ability to empower women and people of color to build skill sets to join the industry. Career training programs backed by local labor groups like the International...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandobserver.com

Creating Pathways for Success

A dedicated group from the Black community is once again raising scholarships this summer to help local high school students of color get the financial assistance they need to go on to higher education, while also providing them valued mentorships that can create pathways for college and obtaining new life skills.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Industry
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
portlandobserver.com

Pick It Up, Portland!

SOLVE is gearing up for its 6th annual Pick It Up, Portland!, happening on Friday and Saturday, June 24 & 25. Volunteers are encouraged to join the cleanup effort by registering at solveoregon.org. Last year, more than 1,500 Portlanders came together to show pride for their city through the simple act of cleaning up and we expect a large turnout this year.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Aviation#North American#Oregon Aerospace Careers#Pcc#Horizon Air Industries
kptv.com

Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fireworks banned in Portland, Vancouver this Fourth of July

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it's important to know which cities in the Portland metro area allow fireworks and which ones don't. For example, fireworks are banned in Portland and Vancouver, but certain ones are allowed in Salem and Beaverton. The city of Gresham has not decided whether to ban fireworks this year or not.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland City Council may roll back security deposit policy rule for rental housing

Portland city commissioners will decide next week whether to roll back parts of a tenant protection ordinance to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of landlords. The rules at issue, passed in 2020 as part of a broader suite of tenant protections, required landlords to provide renters upon move-in with an inventory of property — like appliances, fixtures or equipment — that would be covered by their security deposit. The landlords were barred from dipping into security deposits to repair or replace items not included in the list, and they could only charge for the depreciated value of that item rather than the cost of a brand-new replacement.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is expecting to get hot temperatures this weekend. You may want to turn on your air conditioner or you may be in the market for one. Roth Heating & Cooling says if you plan on getting a unit installed, use the mild weather to your advantage and get it done before the high temps come.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

The $60 million question for Portland Public Schools: Where is the money going?

Projected spending for the Center for Black Student Excellence may violate Oregon LawWe've all been there before. You open your Oregon ballot and there's yet another school bond measure. The school district promises the money will be used to repair existing schools or maybe to build a new school. You may agree or disagree with the measure, but at least you know where the money is going to go. But what if you had no idea where or how the bond money was going to be spent? It's a troubling trend in Oregon and it's not limited to school districts....
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy