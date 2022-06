To win the 2012 College World Series, the Arizona Wildcats would have to defeat the program that claimed the crown each of the previous two seasons. South Carolina won it all in 2010 and ’11, and the Gamecocks advanced to the CWS Finals in ’12 by twice defeating Arkansas, which had upended the two-time champs earlier in the tournament.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO