Bristol, Virginia man killed in Scott County crash

June 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published an article that originally appeared in the Chicago Record. Readers read that “The exposition which the people of Tennessee have created to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the state should be a source of national as well as local pride. Those who have been familiar with all the great fairs which have been held in this country place none but the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 ahead of the one now open in Nashville. The Philadelphia centennial and the expositions of New Orleans, Atlanta and San Francisco all stand second to this. The fact that President McKinley recognized the importance of the event, and journeyed from Washington with his cabinet and personal party to spend Friday and Saturday of last week in Nashville, indicates the national character of the fair. Buildings created by many of the states of the union and the splendid exhibits from all parts of the country are supplemented by surprisingly pretentious displays from foreign countries.”

