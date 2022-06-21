ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSHA says contractor faces $247,000 in penalties for safety violations

A contractor working on a salt storage shed in Luzerne faces $247,269 in penalties for safety violations the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it found during an inspection that began late last year.

On June 1 the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA office in Wilkes-Barre notified Level Edge Construction LLC of Strasburg of the citations for seven violations, two of them willful.

“Level Edge Construction’s disregard for required and well-known fall protection measures places its workers at risk for serious and fatal injuries,” OSHA Area Director Mary Reynolds in Wilkes-Barre said in a press release Tuesday. “Falls are the leading cause of fatality in construction, and employers must take these hazards seriously.”

OSHA said it received a complaint alleging workplace safety violations at the shed under construction for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 411 Main St. OSHA began its inspection on Dec. 9, 2021.

OSHA listed all the violations as serious, and said they included failing to ensure the workers wore hard hats, failing to have a competent person inspect the scaffolding for visible defects before each shift, and failing to ensure workers were trained on the hazards of working on a scaffold.

OSHA identified the willful violations as failure to ensure workers using pneumatic nail guns had the appropriate eye or face protection; and the lack of a guardrail, safety net or personal fall arrest system for workers more than 14 feet above the parking lot. They carried the heaviest penalties: $95,715 for the lack of eye and face protection and $111,671 for the lack of a fall safety system.

The contractor has 15 business days from the receipt of the citations either to comply or to contest the findings, OSHA said.

#Osha#Workplace Safety#Guns#Construction Workers#Osha Area
