US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;71;60;69;60;Spotty showers;SE;10;76%;99%;3. Albuquerque, NM;78;60;73;62;A shower and t-storm;N;9;73%;99%;4. Anchorage, AK;74;56;74;57;Partly sunny;SSE;5;52%;20%;6. Asheville, NC;88;58;90;68;Sunny and warm;NW;9;49%;13%;12. Atlanta, GA;98;69;98;74;Very hot;NW;8;36%;0%;12. Atlantic City, NJ;79;66;71;65;A couple...www.manisteenews.com
Comments / 0