A jury is being selected for the man who allegedly killed an eleven-year-old in a drive-by shooting. Jahquay Brown of Cohoes is accused of killing Ayshawn Davis in Troy in 2020. That September, Davis was outside with friends when shots were fired from a passing car. Davis was treated at the scene and later died in the hospital. Later that month, Brown was charged with second-degree murder. Now the selection process has begun to find a jury for the case. There's no word yet on when he will face trial.

1 DAY AGO