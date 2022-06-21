Mary Lee Hooks, Rocky Top

Kevin Lee Poore passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2022 at 45. He was born on October 4, 1976. We mourn the loss of a loving father, son, brother, and friend. Our hearts are terribly broken, losing Kevin so soon. Kevin worked most of his life as an expert welder and jack of all trades. He was the kindest person with the biggest heart. He never knew a stranger and would always make you feel welcome and would do anything for anyone. He could make you laugh even when you were mad at him. Kevin loved to play his guitar, cook and loved to be outdoors fishing and hunting but most of all he loved to laugh. He had the best times of his life going fishing and hunting with his kids, his dad, and his brothers. Kevin taught himself how to play the guitar and he loved to play “Stairway to Heaven” (even though it hurt his fingers), “Every rose has Its Thorn”, and “Long Haired Country Boy”. Kevin meant more to his family than he ever understood. He loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing that Kevin is now at peace surrounded by light.

ROCKY TOP, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO