Rocky Top, TN

Mary Lee Hooks, Rocky Top

By News Department
bbbtv12.com
 5 days ago

Mary Lee Hooks, age 79, passed away in the early hours of June 20, 2022, at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico. A resident of Rocky Top, Mary Lee was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time...

Kevin Lee Poore, 45

Kevin Lee Poore passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2022 at 45. He was born on October 4, 1976. We mourn the loss of a loving father, son, brother, and friend. Our hearts are terribly broken, losing Kevin so soon. Kevin worked most of his life as an expert welder and jack of all trades. He was the kindest person with the biggest heart. He never knew a stranger and would always make you feel welcome and would do anything for anyone. He could make you laugh even when you were mad at him. Kevin loved to play his guitar, cook and loved to be outdoors fishing and hunting but most of all he loved to laugh. He had the best times of his life going fishing and hunting with his kids, his dad, and his brothers. Kevin taught himself how to play the guitar and he loved to play “Stairway to Heaven” (even though it hurt his fingers), “Every rose has Its Thorn”, and “Long Haired Country Boy”. Kevin meant more to his family than he ever understood. He loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing that Kevin is now at peace surrounded by light.
ROCKY TOP, TN
David D. Tucker, Powell

David D. Tucker, Passed away on 17 June 2022. Father of two sons Matthew Tucker (Deceased), and Trenton Tucker, and Uncle of surviving nephews Christopher Tucker, Christopher Ross Tucker, and niece Brandy Tucker. Mr. Tucker was a retired United States Federal Postal Inspector, Freemason, and lover of all things educational....
POWELL, TN
New Roane State police chief is familiar face on campus

If Danny Wright hadn’t been cutting a class and playing cards in Roane State’s student lounge, his life would have been very different. “Roane State is the reason I’m in law enforcement,” said Wright, the community college’s new director of public safety and police chief.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Roane County Sheriff’s Department Investigating a Shooting that has left one dead

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department is investigating yet another shooting incident which left one man dead, according to sheriff Stockton. Around 5 p.m. today (June 24th) shots were fired at 725 Kessler Mill Road in Harriman and upon arrival one man was found dead from a gunshot wound. The sheriff is saying it is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. More on this as it becomes available.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

