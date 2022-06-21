ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

On this day: OKC Thunder loses 2012 NBA Finals to Miami Heat

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On this day in 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Miami Heat in five games during the 2012 NBA Finals.

The finals trip was bittersweet for the Thunder. The young trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden failed to make another appearance despite many assuming they would.

A combination of bad injury luck and the trade of Harden led to the Thunder not reaching the NBA Finals again despite making four Western Conference finals in a six-year span.

The Thunder were one of the most successful teams in the league during the 2010s, but the franchise never reaching the mountain top will leave a sour taste in the mouth of the fans.

