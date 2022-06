You can have a say in what Southern Door School District will look like in the future with a few swipes of your pen or a couple of clicks of your mouse. Southern Door School District recently sent out a survey to its residents asking them about a pair of referenda questions on the horizon. One will look at the district’s operations to maintain programs, services, and class sizes. The second will deal with facilities planning and potential improvement plans. Southern Door School District Superintendent Chris Peterson hopes the survey gives them a guide on moving forward so they can design a plan that works for everybody at little to no additional tax impact.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO