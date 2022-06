PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Park County Sheriff’s Office said one of its substations was burglarized early Monday on June 20 and a marked PCSO vehicle was stolen. Just before 3:30 a.m., a call regarding the man in the stolen patrol vehicle was broadcast of the radio in Teller County. Teller County Deputies say they arrived on scene minutes later and saw the vehicle in question driving toward them.

PARK COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO