SPARTANBURG — A life sentence was handed down June 21 in the kidnapping and death of an 80-year-old Travelers Rest woman whose body was discovered in May in North Carolina. Daniel Printz, 59, of Rutherford County, N.C., entered a plea agreement during the hearing at the Donald S. Russell Federal Courthouse in Spartanburg County to kidnapping resulting in the death of Edna Suttles. Judge Donald Coggins sentenced Printz to life in prison and ordered him to pay $35,700 in restitution.

TRAVELERS REST, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO