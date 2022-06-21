Senior Takes Silver In Pickleball Championship

June 23, 2022 – Akwaaba! Experience a teahouse with a difference, featuring a combination of quaint old fashioned tea service and fine dining, with an ethnic flair. The principal, Wilma Glover-Koomson, was born and raised in Ghana, a former British colony, and has designed the Tea Cosy based on her love of everything tea, creating her own blends from teas around the world, and hosting tea formal teas. Opened June 18, 2022 at 4 Old Lake Road, Unit #1, Valley Cottage, NY 10989. Call Wilma at: 845-729-8722 or visit her website at: https://wilmasteacosy.com/
Comments / 0