Senior Takes Silver In Pickleball Championship

It may come not as a surprise, but New York City is officially home to the best pizza in the US. The Italian-born and Italian brand-sponsored guide Top 50 Pizza just declared so, unveiling the list of the 50 best pizza spots in the country. Anthony Mangieri's Una Pizza Napoletana, which is located in the Lower East Side and recently reopened after a two-year hiatus, is at the top of the list. San Francisco's Tony's Pizza Napoletana was awarded second place, while New York's own Ribalta NYC ended up third.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO