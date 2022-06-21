ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Senior Takes Silver In Pickleball Championship

By MyVeronaNJ Staff
myveronanj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe athletes of the Verona High School class of 2022 aren’t the only accomplished senior athletes in Verona. Last month, Anita Blomberg (pink hat) won the silver medal in pickleball’s National Senior Games...

myveronanj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myveronanj.com

Watch Graduation 2022 Live

It’s graduation day for the Verona High School Class of 2022. The ceremony is set to be held on Sellitto Field, the upper field at VHS, at 6:30 p.m. and it will be live-streamed through the video window here. If the weather turns, graduation will be moved indoors to...
VERONA, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

New Glen Ridge HS head football coach Manj Singh excited to lead Ridgers

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — After being named the new Glen Ridge High School head football coach recently, Manj Singh has felt much love and support from Ridger Nation. “I really feel like I’m at home,” said Singh in a recent telephone interview with The Glen Ridge Paper. “There is a ton of support here in Glen Ridge. It’s a great place to be! It’s a great place to start a new tradition.”
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Meet The Local Dad Expanding Popular North Jersey Salad Chain

A North Jersey dad is pitching in to help expand a popular salad chain. Sloan Zuckerman, who lives in Tenafly with his family, is opening The Salad House in Englewood. The chain has stores in Millburn, Morristown, Westfield, Montclair, Livingston, Ridgewood and Sparta. The Englewood store at 31 E. Palisade Ave. is already open.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
myveronanj.com

VHS Honors Class Of 2022 Athletes

Last night, June 20, the VHS Sports Boosters Organization held the 2022 VHS Senior Sports Award Ceremony at Sellitto Field. Seventy-seven student athletes participated and were honored. Athletic Director Laura Palmerezzi reviewed each team’s accomplishments and the achievements of several individual athletes for the 2021-2022 season, and each student received a plaque memorializing their Verona High School sports achievements. Of the group, 56 are high honor students with GPAs of 3.7 or higher and they received maroon and white honor cords to wear on graduation night.
VERONA, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Verona, NJ
Verona, NJ
Sports
theobserver.com

Nutley’s new Superintendent of Schools comes from within

A longtime township educator has been pegged as the choice of the Nutley Board of Education for its top administrative post, but it won’t be official until next week. In a prepared statement issued June 20, Board President Daniel Carnicella said the board expected to appoint Kent Bania as superintendent of schools at its meeting on June 27.
NUTLEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Schools Chief: Graduation Punishment For Lyndhurst HS Senior Prank Rescinded

UPDATE: Lyndhurst Schools Supt. Joseph A. DeCorso announced that a group of high school seniors who pulled a prank earlier this week can walk at graduation Wednesday night. "This morning the administration met with parents of students involved with the high school prank incident," DeCorso said. "As a result of the discussions had, an amicable resolution was reached between the parties.
LYNDHURST, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Pickleball#The Verona High School#National Senior Games
Jersey Family Fun

Saddle River County Park Playground in Ridgewood NJ

Saddle River County Park Playground in Ridgewood, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the first one we visited and it was truly special.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Gioia, West New York, NJ

Gioia, a Modern Italian Kitchen & Bar, has opened at Port Imperial in West New York. It’s a sister restaurant of Salute Bistro in Montclair. The menu (View Spring ’22 Menu) features a seleciton of pizza, pasta and cocktails. It’s dog friendly and outdoor dining is available rain...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
myveronanj.com

Town Creates Team For Valerie Fund Walk

The Valerie Fund, like many area fundraising groups, has been holding its annual walk in Verona Park for many years, often with Verona residents participating. This year, however, the Township of Verona has created a Verona walk team because two Verona children are being treated for cancer at Valerie Fund Centers.
VERONA, NJ
theobserver.com

Numerous local teens graduate from the Prep

St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Jersey City recently celebrated its 144th Commencement at Keenan Field. Logan Elliot, of Hoboken, was chosen to speak for the class and was awarded the Vincent Kennedy Award. Erin Stark, chairwoman of the mathematics department, spoke for the faculty and staff. The commencement also marked the final time one would be presided over by outgoing Principal Jim DeAngelo, ’85.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
boozyburbs.com

NYC Publication Names North Jersey Hot Dog a Standout

The latest list from food site Eater, which rarely mentions Jersey (understandable since they technically cover NYC), is 28 Snappy, Standout Hot Dogs Around NYC (Read Full List). It covers the gamut from the traditional beef franks to the current trending Korean corn dog. Unsurprisingly they chose one of the...
CLIFTON, NJ
Thrillist

This NYC Pizzeria Was Just Named the Best in the Country

It may come not as a surprise, but New York City is officially home to the best pizza in the US. The Italian-born and Italian brand-sponsored guide Top 50 Pizza just declared so, unveiling the list of the 50 best pizza spots in the country. Anthony Mangieri's Una Pizza Napoletana, which is located in the Lower East Side and recently reopened after a two-year hiatus, is at the top of the list. San Francisco's Tony's Pizza Napoletana was awarded second place, while New York's own Ribalta NYC ended up third.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Garden Homes launches luxury townhome sales in Morris County community

Sales have launched at Parc North, a collection of 49 luxury townhomes and carriage home-style residences in Florham Park, according to the development team at Garden Homes. The community presents a rare opportunity for homebuyers seeking new construction in one of Morris County’s most sought-after suburban locales. Located on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

June 23, 2022 – Akwaaba! Experience a teahouse with a difference, featuring a combination of quaint old fashioned tea service and fine dining, with an ethnic flair. The principal, Wilma Glover-Koomson, was born and raised in Ghana, a former British colony, and has designed the Tea Cosy based on her love of everything tea, creating her own blends from teas around the world, and hosting tea formal teas. Opened June 18, 2022 at 4 Old Lake Road, Unit #1, Valley Cottage, NY 10989. Call Wilma at: 845-729-8722 or visit her website at: https://wilmasteacosy.com/
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Essex County announces Summer Concert Series lineup

The Essex County Parks System has released the 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series lineup. The series will feature the Chatham Community Band, The Amazing Grace Little Band and 80′s Revolution. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy