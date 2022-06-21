Last night, June 20, the VHS Sports Boosters Organization held the 2022 VHS Senior Sports Award Ceremony at Sellitto Field. Seventy-seven student athletes participated and were honored. Athletic Director Laura Palmerezzi reviewed each team’s accomplishments and the achievements of several individual athletes for the 2021-2022 season, and each student received a plaque memorializing their Verona High School sports achievements. Of the group, 56 are high honor students with GPAs of 3.7 or higher and they received maroon and white honor cords to wear on graduation night.

