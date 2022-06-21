ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Seniors

By MyVeronaNJ Staff
myveronanj.com
 2 days ago

The athletes of the Verona High School class of 2022 aren’t the only accomplished senior athletes in Verona. Last month, Anita Blomberg (pink hat)... Free Alzheimer’s Conference At Caldwell University. Caldwell University will host a...

myveronanj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myveronanj.com

Senior Takes Silver In Pickleball Championship

The athletes of the Verona High School class of 2022 aren’t the only accomplished senior athletes in Verona. Last month, Anita Blomberg (pink hat) won the silver medal in pickleball’s National Senior Games held in Fort Lauderdale with her doubles partner, Bergen County resident Lois DeGenaro. The pair had earned their ticket to nationals after taking gold in the New Jersey Senior Games for pickleball last fall.
VERONA, NJ
myveronanj.com

VHS Honors Class Of 2022 Athletes

Last night, June 20, the VHS Sports Boosters Organization held the 2022 VHS Senior Sports Award Ceremony at Sellitto Field. Seventy-seven student athletes participated and were honored. Athletic Director Laura Palmerezzi reviewed each team’s accomplishments and the achievements of several individual athletes for the 2021-2022 season, and each student received a plaque memorializing their Verona High School sports achievements. Of the group, 56 are high honor students with GPAs of 3.7 or higher and they received maroon and white honor cords to wear on graduation night.
VERONA, NJ
myveronanj.com

Town Creates Team For Valerie Fund Walk

The Valerie Fund, like many area fundraising groups, has been holding its annual walk in Verona Park for many years, often with Verona residents participating. This year, however, the Township of Verona has created a Verona walk team because two Verona children are being treated for cancer at Valerie Fund Centers.
VERONA, NJ
myveronanj.com

Rescue Squad Blood Drive July 19

The Verona Rescue Squad will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, July 19, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Verona Community Center. Appointments are strongly recommended. For more information or to schedule a donation, use this link.
VERONA, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy