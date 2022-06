Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a man late Wednesday night at the Red Roof Inn at 16001 Shady Grove Road in Rockville. Micah Clemons, 32, of Dumfries, Virginia and Sergey Danshin, 34, of Rockville have both been charged with first-degree murder and firearm related charges. Both are being held without bond. Montgomery County police identified the victim as 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena, of no known address.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO