Seattle Seahawks training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks training camp 2022 will get going on July 27 from Renton. For the first time since all the way back in 2011, Russell Wilson will not be in attendance after the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Denver Broncos.

Things have changed big time for this team since they were last in camp. Outside of the quarterback situation, we’re openly wondering what’s happening with star wide receiver DK Metcalf as he angles for a new contract.

As a team that’s in full-scale retooling mode and doesn’t stand much of a chance in the NFC West, it’ll be interesting to see how camp and the preseason go in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks training camp schedule

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will open up camp on July 27 with “Season Ticket Holder Day.” Camp itself will conclude on August 21. Here’s the full schedule.

  • Wednesday, July 27th at 1:30 PM – Season Ticket Holder Day
  • Thursday, July 28th at 1:30 PM
  • Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 PM – NFL Back Together Saturday
  • Monday, August 1st at 1:30 PM – 12 North Day (for Canadian fans)
  • Tuesday, August 2nd at 1:30 PM – Military Day
  • Wednesday, August 3rd at 1:35 PM
  • Friday, August 5th at 1:30 PM – Season Ticket Holder Day
  • Saturday, August 6th at 2:30 PM – Lumen Field
  • Sunday, August 7th at 1:35 PM
  • Tuesday, August 9th at 1:45 PM
  • Wednesday, August 10th at 1:45 PM
  • Tuesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM – Kids Day
  • Sunday, August 21st at 1:30 PM – Final public practice

Seattle Seahawks training camp location

Here is the history of where the Seahawks have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference .

  • 1976-1985: Eastern Washington University — Cheney, Washington
  • 1986-1996: Northwest College — Kirkland, Washington
  • 1997-2006: Eastern Washington University — Cheney, Washington
  • 2007-2007: Northwest College — Kirkland, Washington
  • 2008-2022: Virginia Mason Athletic Center — Renton, Washington

Can you go to Seattle Seahawks training camp?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483d5G_0gHvOizz00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Yes. A total of 13 public training camp practices will be open to fans. That begins on July 27 — the first day of Seahawks training camp.

A total of 12 of the practices will be held at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Seattle will host a practice at Lumen Field on Aug 6. The tem will also hold a “12 North” day fo Canadian Fans, as well as a Kids and Military Day.

Storylines for Seattle Seahawks training camp

Here are the top storylines and Seahawks’ position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling it out for QB1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIV8I_0gHvOizz00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

For Seahawks fans, this can’t be seen as a great thing heading into camp. Rather than going after a proven quarterback such as Baker Mayfield to replace Wilson under center, Seattle’s brass will choose between these two career backups. Right now, it seems that Geno Smith has the advantage over Drew Lock .

“Man, they’ve been impressive. They’ve been really impressive. We’ve shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they’ve had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout.”

Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll on Geno Smith, Drew Lock during minicamp

That’s a positive spin to put on the situation. But what else would you expect from Carroll? Right now, the Seahawks have to be hoping Lock wins out. General manager John Schneider was high on him heading into the 2019 NFL Draft and made sure the former second-round pick from Missouri was part of the Wilson trade. He has more upside than Smith at this point. It’s not too close.

The DK Metcalf contract situation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2iNA_0gHvOizz00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more truly talented young receivers in the NFL, Metcalf was a holdout from mandatory minicamp as the 24-year-old angles for a new contract. The question now becomes whether he will take the daily fines that come with holding out of actual training camp. For their part, the Seahawks are hopeful something can get done ahead of camp .

  • DK Metcalf stats (2019-21): 216 receptions, 3,170 yards, 29 TD, 60% catch rate

Regardless of who is under center, Seattle is going to want Metcalf in the mix Week 1 against Wilson and the Broncos. Any deal would likely come in at roughly $25 million annually. Should something not come to fruition, a training camp trade could be in the cards. That wouldn’t be good for either party as this seems to be a match made in heaven.

The Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback situation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcrUw_0gHvOizz00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Gone are the days of the “Legion of Boom” in Seattle. That has been replaced by a combination of injury-plagued veterans and talented youngsters potentially set to play larger roles. This is no more true than at cornerback with Sidney Jones and Artie Burns seemingly sitting ahead the depth chart.

Seattle also has rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen looking to make an impact during training camp. In particular, the team has been impressed by what Bryant — a fourth-round pick from Cincinnati — brings to the table.

“Coby has been on top of the details, learning the system, really smooth, athletic and doesn’t panic when the ball’s in the air, which is a big deal today,’ Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said during offseason activities. “In pro football, obviously, with the deep ball and being able to play the ball when the ball’s in the air, guys just sitting there spinning in circles — this kid is very calm and collected and can play the ball when it comes his way.”

This could potentially be a boon for Seattle given the wide receiver talent opposing NFC West teams boast. It will be interesting to see both Bryant and Woolen during camp.

