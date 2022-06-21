ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

UPDATE: Most counties dropped from watch

 2 days ago
UPDATE 9:50 p.m. Tuesday: Only Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties remain in the severe thunderstorm watch until midnight....

This tornado warning has expired

UPDATE 7:15 p.m. Thursday: This warning has expired. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a tornado warning in effect until 7:15 p.m. Thursday for Lincoln County and northern Ellsworth County. At 6:20 p.m. CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
Tornado warning for NW Saline, SE Lincoln, NE Ellsworth canceled

UPDATE 7:55 p.m. Thursday: The tornado warning has been canceled. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a tornado warning in effect until 8:15 p.m. Thursday for:. At 7:12 p.m. CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles south of Beverly, or 12 miles northeast of Kanopolis, moving east at 20 mph.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
UPDATE: NWS adjusts severe thunderstorm watch

UPDATE 9 p.m. Thursday: The severe thunderstorm watch has been adjusted by the National Weather Service. The watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. for the following area counties only. Cloud County. Ottawa County. Republic County. . . . The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has...
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
LIVE BLOG: Storm threats pass, focus shifts to dangerous heat warning

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday night wrap: With storms weakened and tornado threats out of the picture for now, Storm Team 12 shift its focus to Friday’s Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat across Kansas. Heat and humidity build for Friday and will be dangerous if precautions aren’t taken. Drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure, take care of your pets, and check on those with out AC. Heat indices will be above 100 in central and eastern Kansas.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Storms rumble through with winds, heavy rain, hail, funnel cloud

A series of storms rolled through the area late Tuesday afternoon into evening, bringing with them heavy rains, flooding, gusty winds, power outages, and even a funnel cloud. Torrential downpours dumped inches of rain in some locations of Ellsworth County, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the county through early this morning. KINA AM weather analyst Randy Picking reported that two to three inches of rain fell in parts of the county.
SALINA, KS
UPDATE: Saline County warning canceled

UPDATE 7:49 p.m. Tuesday: The severe thunderstorm warning for Saline County has been canceled. UPDATE 7:03 p.m. Tuesday: Ellsworth and McPherson counties have been cleared from the warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has now issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8 p.m. for Saline County. At...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
UPDATE: Flood warning for Ellsworth County has expired

A flood warning has been issued for Ellsworth County until 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellsworth, Kanopolis, Ellsworth Airport, Kanopolis Lake, and Kanopolis State Park.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning have expired

UPDATE 7:57 p.m. Tuesday: The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:45 p.m. for the following counties in our area. UPDATE 7:45 p.m. Tuesday: The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in our area.
TOPEKA, KS
Peterbilt catches fire north of Salina late Wednesday night

A Nebraska man got a rude awakening late Wednesday when the engine bay of his Peterbilt truck caught on fire. Cole Schmidt, 23, of St. Helena, Neb., had pulled his 2006 Peterbilt that was hauling a cattle trailer over to an off ramp on U.S. Highway 81 near Kansas Highway 143 north of Salina. He got into the sleeper compartment and went to sleep. Shortly before midnight, Schmidt was awakened by smoke coming from a fire in the engine bay, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Deputy Fire Chief: Storm caused 2 Kansas house fires

RILEY COUNTY— It was a busy night for fire crews in Manhattan. At 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were dispatched to 2300 Blueberry Drive for a report of a structure fire, according to Deputy Chief Ryan Almes. Upon arrival, crews found a single-story home with smoke showing from the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Storms blamed for 2 overnight fires in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Overnight storms may be the cause of two attic fires in Manhattan at two homes right next to each other. First responders believe the fires may be due to storm damage to the electrical service supplying both houses, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. At 1:30 a.m., the Manhattan Fire Department responded […]
Tuesday rainfall: From trace to nearly 2 inches

Rainfall varied across the area as storms rolled through Tuesday evening, from a trace in Cloud, McPherson, and Mitchell counties to 1.85 inches in Dickinson County. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, 0.95 of an inch of rain was reported at the Salina Regional Airport, while in southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios 1.80 inches of rain was reported.
SALINA, KS
Redistricting affecting Saline County residents

In the coming weeks, Saline County residents will find Notices of Disposition in their mailboxes informing them of their new districts. After census completion every 10 years, the Legislature reviews district lines and makes necessary adjustments due to population shifts within the state. Due to redistricting changes, all Saline County voters will receive new voter information cards showing their new representatives.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, June 23

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Joshua Dale; 34; Midwest City, Oklahoma. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Police: Van possibly linked to disappearance of Kansas man

Police are looking for information concerning a Chevrolet Express van they believe is connected to the disappearance of a Salina man. On Saturday, the Salina Police Department announced that it was investigating the disappearance of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, who hadn't been seen in approximately a week. Police noted that Thompson was being considered a missing endangered person.
SALINA, KS
Salina, KS
