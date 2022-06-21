ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: June 13-16

By Mountain Democrat staff
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

The following is taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 9:56 a.m. Vandalism was reported at Camerado Springs School on Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. 11:12 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Ficus Circle in El Dorado Hills. 11:19 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on No Walk...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County celebrates Independence Day in style

This summer the West Slope pulls out all the stops with fireworks displays and parades from Pollock Pines to Garden Valley to Pleasant Valley to El Dorado Hills. The Summer Spectacular will include live music from Fast Times and Rock Monsterz, food trucks, a fun zone for both kids and adults plus a beer garden featuring margaritas, wine, beer, water and other non-alcoholic beverages. No hard alcohol or large coolers will be permitted; small coolers OK. The evening will conclude with the fireworks show. There will be a shuttle service.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Deaf man missing in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a deaf man who went missing near Incline Village on June 14. Blair Esson, 29, was last seen trying to get a ride to Grid Bar in Kings Beach, his friends told sheriff’s deputies. Esson is 5’05”, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man swimming with friends drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that […]
FOLSOM, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Fatality In Sacramento

Multiple-Vehicle Crash on I-80 Results in a Fatality. A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on June 21 ended up in a fatality. The collision involved five vehicles and occurred along eastbound Interstate 80 close to westbound El Camino Avenue at around 1:00 p.m. Officer A.J. McTaggart, a North Sacramento California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesman, said a Rocklin man, age 79, died in the collision.
Mountain Democrat

Flames doused at county line

El Dorado Hills, Folsom and Cal Fire firefighters knocked down a Tuesday afternoon blaze that scorched grassland near a Folsom subdivision. At 4 p.m. crews responded to the fire burning along eastbound Highway 50, 1 mile east of El Dorado Hills Boulevard. “The fire’s final size was 1 acre and...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County Fair begins today in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Fair begins today! The animals have arrived, the vendors are making final preparations and onsite staff are busy at work throughout the fairgrounds adding the final touches for an anticipated record turnout at the 2022 Placer County Fair. The fun kicks off today...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Traffic Crash on Sunrise Boulevard [Rancho Cordova, CA]

Car Accident on Gold Country Boulevard Killed One Woman, Man Injured. The accident happened on Sunrise and Gold Country Boulevard just before 2:00 p.m., following reports of a car colliding with a tree. Upon arrival, paramedics located the driver and one passenger suffering from various injuries. Eventually, medical responders transported...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

CHP: Colfax woman arrested after crashing car into tree

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Colfax woman after sustaining “major injuries” from a traffic collision on Rough and Ready Highway at Ridge Road late Tuesday night.  CHP said before 11 p.m., Jeanette Polino overturned her 2008 Nissan Titan by driving her vehicle off the roadway and striking a tree […]
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County, Rocklin, Roseville, And Lincoln Fire Crews Team Up To Stop House Fire

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Fire crews from several different Northern California cities joined together to out an early Wednesday morning house fire in Lincoln. The Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln firefighters with a house fire on the 500 block of Navigator Drive. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln Fire Department with an early morning structure fire in the 500 block of Navigator Dr. All occupants are safe and no injuries are reported. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Xf2FzsIqWv — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 22, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LINCOLN, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Head-On Crash on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

The collision happened in the area of Vanden Road between the Leisure Town Road traffic circle and Cannon Road, between Vacaville and Fairfield. Preliminary investigations said that a driver failed to stay on track and crossed a double yellow line, crashing head-on into a car carrier. Eventually, first responders arrived...
FAIRFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: June 22

Congratulations to local Lehigh University graduates Karsen O’Rourke of Cameron Park (bachelor’s degree in earth and environmental sciences degree with highest honors) and Anna Smith of El Dorado Hills (bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering with honors). Join El Dorado County Poet Laureate Lara Gularte at...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, Sentenced For Stalking 16-Year-Old Girl On Run In Placer County

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man convicted of stalking a 16-year-old girl while she was out on a run in Placer County has been sentenced to prison. The incident happened back on Sept. 8, 2021. Prosecutors with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office says the girl was out on a run when Gregory Hyde started following her. Hyde reportedly threatened her as well, prompting the girl to start recording part of the incident. The girl soon climbed a fence, crawled through some blackberries, and hid in a backyard to get away from Hyde. “She trusted her instinct and turned on her camera, capturing much of the crime. This was very useful evidence. She handled this perfectly,” said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Eggert in a statement. The girl testified at the preliminary examination. Hyde, now 30, later pleaded to felony stalking, as well as being a felon in possession of ammunition. On Thursday, a judge sentenced Hyde to five years and four months in prison.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 79, Killed In Crash On I-80 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon. We are currently investigating a major traffic collision at this location. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route and please drive safe. https://t.co/neYE7Yjk5V — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 21, 2022 The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer drowns in Rattlesnake Bar area of Folsom Lake, officials say

Calif. — Crews on Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of a man who drowned at Folsom Lake, California State Parks said. The department was called around 12:35 p.m. about a missing man who was last seen in the water at the Rattlesnake Bar entrance of Folsom Lake, state parks said. The man was swimming from shore to a nearby island with two women, but by the time the women reached the island, they realized the man was no longer behind them and out of sight.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, vandalism, battery arrests

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 25. Julia Maurine Taylor, 50, was arrested on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of Go For Broke...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Reckless Driver Crashes Into Semi Near Nevada City

Accident on Nyack Road Off-Ramp Causes Three Injuries. Three people were injured in an accident at Emigrant Gap on June 17, which was reportedly caused by a reckless driver. The collision occurred along eastbound I-80 at the Nyack Road off-ramp east of Nevada City at around 4:20 p.m. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a black sedan ran off the roadway and crashed into a semi that was parked.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Outbuilding fire spreads to Grizzly Flat garage

Fire crews were called to a residential fire in Grizzly Flat early Tuesday morning on Blue Mountain Drive. The fire started in an outbuilding, according to fire officials. The spread of the fire caused a propane tank to vent, which made a garage attached to a home on the property catch fire.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

