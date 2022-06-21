Runoff Night Results in Coweta

In the face of opposition from members of the public, the Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved two commercial developments near Senoia at their meeting Tuesday. The board approved the rezoning of 3.372 acres of land on 6599 Highway 16 East from Rural Conservation, or RC, to C-8, or Heavy Commercial, for the purpose of constructing a storage facility, and the rezoning of 1.045 acres of land on the former roadbed of Old Highway 85 from Rural Conservation to C-6, or Commercial Minor Shopping District, for the purpose of constructing retail space.
