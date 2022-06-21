ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runoff Night Results in Coweta

Newnan Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob DuBose - 1,924 votes (78.24 percent) Linda Menk - 535 votes...

Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville City Clerk is certified as a public manager

Roberta Higgins, the Grantville City Clerk, is now a Georgia Certified Public Manager. Grantville's city manager Al Griesshaber announced her certification at the city's June 20 council meeting. Higgins graduated on May 25 from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia by completing the 300-hour public...
claytoncrescent.org

GA Primary Election Runoff results for Clayton County

Click on each race to see the latest returns from the Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Results are available down to the precinct level as they come into the county, are uploaded, and then approved by the Secretary of State’s Office. All results are unofficial until certified by county and state elections officials.
Newnan Times-Herald

Jimerson inducted into Rotary Club

Courtney Jimerson was recently inducted as the newest member of the Rotary Club of Newnan. Courtney and her husband reside in Coweta County; she is the marketing specialist at CTCA — City of Hope and has been very active as a volunteer with the club for the Tour of Coweta event for the last two years.
#Election Local#Runoff Night#Coweta County Board
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta approves Grasshopper filming road closure

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners have approved a road closure for filming a Marvel Studios film, “Grasshopper.”. Mattox Road, between Gordon and Walton Road, will be closed on Wednesday, July 13. All closures will be only enforced during filming hours. Frequent Productions, which is responsible for filming “Grasshopper”...
Newnan Times-Herald

Poplar/Parks intersection to get roundabout

Another roundabout is coming to Poplar Road, this time with its intersection with Parks Road. The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a bid to construct the roundabout on the intersection of Parks Road and Poplar Road. The bid is with McLeroy, Inc. of Zebulon, and is worth $2,706,926.41. Two...
atlantatribune.com

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results. With the 2022 midterm election cycle primaries concluding after Tuesday’s runoff elections, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating its historic ticket and the party’s growing momentum. The primary election season brought record numbers of Democrats to the polls, marking a 35 percent increase in Democratic voter turnout from the 2018 midterm primary elections.
Newnan Times-Herald

Kiwanis of Coweta gets update on mission work

Warren and Mary Faye Moore recently spoke to The Kiwanis Club of Coweta County concerning their mission work in Mbale, Uganda, which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long shutdown, the primary schools have been able to reopen. Also at this meeting, new members, Valerie Stitt...
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County neighborhood residents frustrated over rental home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta-based start up is stirring up quite a bit of trouble for residents in one DeKalb County neighborhood, who say their former neighbor’s home is now being used as an illegal rooming house. Residents who live next door to one of hundreds of Padsplit rentals around the metro area told Fox 5 it’s been a nightmare experience.
wtoc.com

Sen. Warnock accepts invitation to debate hosted by WTOC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign announced Thursday that he’s accepted WTOC’s invitation to debate Herschel Walker in the race for Warnock’s US Senate seat. Rev. Warnock also accepted invitations to two other debates, one in Atlanta and the other in Macon. In a...
Newnan Times-Herald

Despite opposition, commissioners approve storage unit, retail space

In the face of opposition from members of the public, the Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved two commercial developments near Senoia at their meeting Tuesday. The board approved the rezoning of 3.372 acres of land on 6599 Highway 16 East from Rural Conservation, or RC, to C-8, or Heavy Commercial, for the purpose of constructing a storage facility, and the rezoning of 1.045 acres of land on the former roadbed of Old Highway 85 from Rural Conservation to C-6, or Commercial Minor Shopping District, for the purpose of constructing retail space.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

